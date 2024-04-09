Zendaya Says Tom Holland 'Handled It Really Beautifully' When His Career ‘Changed Overnight’ with “Spider-Man”

The actress spoke about her relationship with Holland in a new interview with 'Vogue' and 'British Vogue'

Zendaya is proud of her man!

In a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue, the 27-year-old actress — who's been unveiled as the May cover star for both publications — shared how "beautifully" her boyfriend Tom Holland handled overnight fame after his first Spider-Man film.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” said Zendaya, who starred alongside Holland, 27, in the 2017 Marvel film and its 2019 and 2021 sequels. “One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man.”

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” the Challengers star continued.

Zendaya added that she “could not be more proud” of Holland in his next project as he gears up to perform on London’s West End stage in the production of Romeo & Juliet in May. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she said in support.

Zendaya and Holland entangled themselves in a web of romance rumors since they were cast alongside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. But i wasn't until five years later, in July 2021, that the couple confirmed their relationship after they were seen kissing in a car.

Opening up about how they deal with public attention in their relationship, Zendaya told Vogue that she doesn’t let that stop her and Holland from making plans to hang out and enjoy their time together.

She recalled how in 2022, she and Holland had decided to visit the Louvre together in Paris — though they were advised against it at the time, being told, “It’s already busy. You might make it worse.”

Despite the advice, the couple went ahead with their plans. “It was actually fine,” Zendaya told Vogue. “You just kind of get used to the fact that, 'Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.' I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life.”

The pair also got to enjoy the perks of being famous, as they were allowed to stay a bit longer in the museum. “It was one of the coolest experiences ever,” Zendaya recalled. “It was like Night at the Museum.”

Last month, Zendaya and Holland were spotted on a cute tennis date together at the finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

The pair were seen in videos posted by on X (formerly Twitter) at the time in happy spirits as smiled and chatted in their seats during the match. At one point, the couple appeared to have a sing-off as they mimed to Whitney Houston’s song “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” playing in the courts.

Vogue's May 2024 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on April 23.

Read the original article on People.