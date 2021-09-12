Zendaya Rocks An Ab-Baring Gown In Paris, And My Jaw Is On The Floor

Photo credit: CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT - Getty Images

Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach have done it once again.

Following the stunning display of Venice Film Festival looks, the Euphoria actress stepped out for the Parisian photo-call and premiere of her upcoming blockbuster film Dune in two more breathtaking 'fits.

She wore a maroon Maison Alaïa two-piece gown, featuring a cropped long-sleeved top and a matching body-hugging, floor-length skirt with a fuzzy puff train.

First, she wore a maroon Maison Alaïa two-piece gown, featuring a cropped long-sleeved top and a matching body-hugging, floor-length skirt with a fuzzy puff train. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and accessorized it with hoop earrings and a gold chain necklace. She wore her hair down in voluminous, natural curls.

Law shared a video to his Instagram of Zendaya strutting in the look, aptly captioning the post, "She's a grown woman."

Zendaya's second look was even more glamorous than the first: a stunning black, body-hugging David Koma gown featuring V-shaped cutouts at the midriff with white jewels embellishing the edges. On his Instagram, Law spoke for us all with the caption, "We can do this all day."

The two stunning looks come after last week's breathtaking entrance at the Venice Film Festival, during which Zendaya broke the internet while stepping out in a custom Balmain ruched gown with a sexy thigh-high slit, paired with nude stiletto pumps. Matching the high glamour wet look of her gown, she wore her hair down in sleek waves and accessorized with a statement diamond-emerald pendant necklace courtesy of Bvlgari's Magnifica jewelry collection.

The actress attended the festival to begin promotion for Dune—hitting theaters October 22—in which she stars as Fremen Chani alongside Timothée Chalamet.

