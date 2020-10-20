Zendaya reveals new Euphoria ‘bridge’ episodes are on the way: ‘We’ve missed them’

Zendaya has given Euphoria fans a much-anticipated update on the arrival of new episodes.

According to the series star’s Instagram reveal, which was later confirmed by HBO, Euphoria will air two “special episodes” before the end of 2021.

The forthcoming instalments are intended to bridge the gap between season one and season two, the latter of which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first of the two episodes – titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always” – will be released on Sunday 6 December, with the second episode’s release date yet to be announced.

Both episodes were produced adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Zendaya's portrayal as recovering drug addict Rue earned the actor her first Emmy award

In her announcement post, which has since received over 2.5m likes, Zendaya wrote: “We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon.”

The caption was accompanied by an image of Rue (Zendaya) reflected in Jules’s (Hunter Schafer) eye.

Zendaya and Schafer are both set to appear in the bridge episodes, however, the rest of the ensemble cast is yet to be confirmed.

Recently, the hit series was nominated for six Emmys and took home three, including Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. The win made Zendaya the youngest actor to win an Emmy in that category.

Season one spoiler ahead

According to HBO, the new instalments will pick up where season one ended. It will follow Rue as she celebrates Christmas and struggles to cope following Jules’s unexpected departure.