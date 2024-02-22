Zendaya Pulled a Cyborg Suit From Givenchy's Archives for Her Latest 'Dune' Look

The latest in a long line of futuristic fashion moments.

Getty Images

Just when fans of Zendaya thought she couldn't possibly get more technological than wearing the shiny chrome robotic bodysuit from Mugler's Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection, the actress' stylist, Law Roach, looked once again to tech and fashion archives for her latest Dune: Part Two look in Seoul, South Korea.

Getty Images

For the film's February 22 premiere in Seoul, Zendaya hit the red carpet in a two-piece outfit from Givenchy's Fall-Winter 1999 collection designed by the late Alexander McQueen — a tailored grey jacket and skirt set, covered with circuit board motifs in shiny red patent material. The 27-year-old accessorized the look with sheer black tights and sky-high black Christian Louboutin heels. For beauty, Zendaya went with a pop of red eyeliner and added long face-framing extensions to a sleek, side-parted bun.

"Just a little something for the people….. @zendaya wearing archival @givenchy designed by the Genius Lee McQueen," Roach later posted to his Instagram.

Inspired by the imminent arrival of Y2K, the McQueen collection was marked by optimism towards a looming technological future. Per Vogue, the collection opened up with a laser show that bounced off of a silver mirrored runway. Zendaya's look was number 43 in the collection, but the show also featured several glow-in-the-dark and LED, light up looks went down the runway for the show's finale.



The latest looks in Zendaya's Dune: Part Two press tour have included a matching jumpsuit moment with Timothée Chalamet, a pre-runway look — consisting of plunging blazer that she went topless for — from Roksanda, a structural Alaïa gown, and more.

