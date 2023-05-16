Zendaya Was Photographed Kissing Tom Holland on Idyllic Venice Vacation

Two years ago, Tom Holland and Zendaya's secret romance was outed when they were filmed making out in a car in July. Now, the couple is kissing on Italian vacations in view of the paparazzi. Photographers captured the pair having a moment in Venice yesterday, with Zendaya kissing Holland's cheek in one shot.

According to the photo agency, Zendaya and Holland “visited glassworks in Murano and then took a boat ride through the Venetian canals. Being keen dog lovers, the pair were joined by their beloved pet pooch who accompanied the couple as they got into the romantic spirit with a series of hugs and kisses, packing on the PDA together on their romantic Italian getaway.”

BACKGRID

Holland and Zendaya have yet to walk a red carpet together as a couple. In fact, while they have been more public with their relationship over the past year, they have largely kept the details of it to themselves.

Holland explained the initial reasoning behind this mindset to GQ in November 2021 when discussing his feelings about the July 2021 car makeout video exposing their dating. “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya added by phone in that same story that the public's interest in them “was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive. The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

You Might Also Like