Zendaya Perfects Tennis Court Style at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Master

On Saturday, April 13, Zendaya made an appearance with her Challenger costars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist during a photocall at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters held in Monaco. The star had two looks for the day, one a more casual collared sleeveless white shirt tucked into a knee-length pleated skirt, honoring her tennis star character Tashi Duncan in the new Luca Guadagnino directed film.

The star left her honey blonde hair down in a buoyant bob, and wore diamond studs in her ears. On one wrist was a gold bracelet and she wore a glittering ring on her left hand.

Her second look was also all in white, featuring a cable knit sweater with a buttoned collar and a cream maxi skirt with a thigh slit that offered a peek of her off-white heels with pointed toes. The look was pulled from the Brunello Cucinelli's Fall/Winter 2024 ready-to-wear collection by Zendaya's stylist Law Roach. Once again, she was in Bulgari jewelry, a natural makeup palette, and wearing her hair down.

Roach shared another all-white look for Zendaya on Friday night, a knitted two-piece with long sleeves and shorts. She had her hair up in a bun, and wore a pair of white flats with tan toe details.

Challengers is the first role for Zendaya where she leads as an adult character. In a new interview with Vogue, the Spider-Man star said, “I’m always in a high school somewhere. And, mind you, I never went to high school.”

Breaking away from that tradition “was refreshing.”

Zendaya added, “And it was also kind of scary, because I was like, I hope people buy me as my own age, or maybe a little bit older, because I have friends that have kids, or are having kids.”

