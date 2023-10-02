Zendaya Moves Like a Pro in Daring Double-Zipper Louis Vuitton Dress at Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya wore the glamorous design for the label's Paris Fashion Week show

Double the drama, double the (fashion) fun.

Zendaya, 27, arrived in style for the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday in one of her most jaw-dropping gowns yet.

To sit front row at Nicolas Ghesquière's presentation with the fashion house, Zendaya wore a floor-length white dress of his design with a double-zipper detail down the front — that zipped from top to bottom. However, to up the drama, she wore it zipped down to nearly her belly button and up to her thighs. And as with Louis Vuitton's latest designs, the zipper pulls were oversize for added flair.

In addition to the gold zipper, the dress was embellished with an oversize buckle detail on the strap and finished with a short train. Zendaya, who was named as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton earlier this year, wore white heels and Bulgari jewels to complete the look.

Also in attendance at the show were Jaden Smith, Paul Bettany, Jennifer Connelly, Gemma Chan, Cate Blanchett and Pharrell Williams, who is the creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton.

Williams presented his first collection for Louis Vuitton in June on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, providing a huge spectacle that was live streamed and attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood (who just happen to be friends of the house and of Williams).

The front row included Beyoncé, JAY Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kim Kardashian, Jared Leto, Zendaya and more.

Beyoncé, 42, and Zendaya actually had an ultra-glam moment in the front row at the show that went viral on social media. The two stars shared a hug and a hello before the show started, and X (formerly known as Twitter) couldn't get enough of Queen Bey reuniting with the star of her "Freedom" music video.

The two powerhouses attended the show in eye-catching looks. The “Love on Top” singer took a break from her globe-trotting Renaissance World Tour (which wrapped up this past weekend) to view the show, stepping out in a flashy gold Louis Vuitton suit. The logoed power suit was paired with a black and gold chainlink-handle Louis Vuitton bag and oversize sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress, who had made headlines hours before, with the trailer drop of her upcoming film Challengers, strutted to her seat in a jeweled draping unbuttoned shirt and wide-leg pants. The look’s jewels created intricate patterns all across her body, and it was paired with a simple black Louis Vuitton bag and delicate jewelry.

