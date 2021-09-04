Zendaya Looked Like She Was Dripping Wet on the Red Carpet in a Custom Balmain Gown

Alicia Brunker
Leave it to Zendaya to deliver not one, but three stellar fashion moments at the Venice Film Festival yesterday. First, the actress put a sexy spin on tuxedo dressing in a plunging white shirtdress with a pink satin tie and hip-high slit, which she paired with an oversized black blazer for the photocall of her new sci-fi film Dune. And later, she took the night's fashion to the next level with a sculpted gown that basically broke the internet.

Wearing a custom Balmain dress in a clingy fabric and a color that expertly blended in with her complexion, Zendaya showed up looking like she was not only naked, but also dripping wet. The gown was custom-fitted to an exact model of her bust, and its strategically-placed leather pleats draped artfully around her body.

Zendaya
Zendaya

Zendaya emphasized the optical illusion effect of her dress with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a 93-carat emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari. Her hair matched the gown's wet appearance, and was styled parted down the middle with finger waves.

But that wasn't the star's final look of the night. "The dress y'all didn't see…," Zendaya's stylist Law Roach wrote alongside a video of the actress strutting outside the premiere's afterparty in a white Dion Lee dress with double leg slits, a plunging neckline, and hip cutouts.

Nothing to see here, just an icon just being an icon.

