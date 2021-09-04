Zendaya Looked Like She Was Dripping Wet on the Red Carpet in a Custom Balmain Gown

Leave it to Zendaya to deliver not one, but three stellar fashion moments at the Venice Film Festival yesterday. First, the actress put a sexy spin on tuxedo dressing in a plunging white shirtdress with a pink satin tie and hip-high slit, which she paired with an oversized black blazer for the photocall of her new sci-fi film Dune. And later, she took the night's fashion to the next level with a sculpted gown that basically broke the internet.

Wearing a custom Balmain dress in a clingy fabric and a color that expertly blended in with her complexion, Zendaya showed up looking like she was not only naked, but also dripping wet. The gown was custom-fitted to an exact model of her bust, and its strategically-placed leather pleats draped artfully around her body.

Zendaya

Zendaya emphasized the optical illusion effect of her dress with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps and a 93-carat emerald serpentine necklace from Bulgari. Her hair matched the gown's wet appearance, and was styled parted down the middle with finger waves.

RELATED: Zendaya Paired an Oversized Blazer With a Plunging Shirtdress That Had the Highest Slit

But that wasn't the star's final look of the night. "The dress y'all didn't see…," Zendaya's stylist Law Roach wrote alongside a video of the actress strutting outside the premiere's afterparty in a white Dion Lee dress with double leg slits, a plunging neckline, and hip cutouts.

Nothing to see here, just an icon just being an icon.