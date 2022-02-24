Zendaya Just Made a Giant Shirt Look Sexy for a Date Night with Tom Holland

Claire Harmeyer
·2 min read
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Gotham/GC Images

It's no secret that Zendaya is a style icon. The Euphoria actress has been serving up memorable looks in glamorous gowns and gorgeous makeup on red carpets and magazine covers for years now. And while the notoriously private star isn't spotted on the streets very often, when she is, it should come as no surprise that she's typically wearing a killer outfit. Case in point: She just wore a sexy shirtdress for a night out with Tom Holland, and now we're dying to get our hands on one ourselves.

On February 16, Zendaya and Holland walked hand-in-hand in New York City on their way to a screening of the actor's latest film Uncharted. And although we always love seeing the Spider-Man: No Way Home costars together, we're honestly more excited about the actress's outfit. Zendaya effortlessly pulled off the oversized-shirt-as-a-dress illusion, making what looks like a giant men's black satin dress shirt (ahem, Tom's, perhaps?) look seriously sexy. The Emmy winner added sheer tights, simple black pumps, and a black leather belt around her waist to round out the sophisticated look.

While Zendaya's accessories are noteworthy in their own right, it's her button-down dress that steals the show. Shirtdresses are understated classics, but when they're made with a silky fabric like this, they give off an air of sex appeal, too. As Zendaya just proved, a button-down dress is an item everyone should have in their closet.

While it's unclear where Zendaya's shirtdress is from, we found six dupes at Nordstrom, Banana Republic, and Amazon — and prices start at just $26. This collared pick comes in plus sizes and is only $40 at Nordstrom, and this flirty pick features a subtle cutout and is on sale for 45 percent off right now. Regardless of your choice, a button-down shirtdress is a staple look you're sure to get plenty of use out of.

Shop six lookalikes to Zendaya's shirtdress below, all for less than $130.

Get the Look:

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Amazon

Buy It! Zoye Chen Silky Button Down Shirtdress, $25.99; amazon.com

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Amazon

Buy It! Forolav Satin Mini Shirtdress, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Amazon

Buy It! Igenjun Long Sleeve Button Down Dress, $34.19 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Nordstrom

Buy It! ASOS Design Long Sleeve Satin Shirtdress, $40; nordstrom.com

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Nordstrom

Buy It! ASTR the Label Center Cutout Long Sleeve Dress, $43.45–$49.99 (orig. $79); nordstrom.com

Zendaya shirt dress dupes
Zendaya shirt dress dupes

Banana Republic

Buy It! Essential Shift Dress, $129; bananarepublic.com

