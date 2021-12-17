Zendaya Just Dyed Her Hair Auburn

Zendaya underwent a major hair transformation just in time for the new year. The actress shared a photo of her auburn dye job and lob haircut on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, revealing that she was ready to switch things up ahead of the holidays.

Zendaya snapped a mirror selfie of the fresh chop and color while wearing a flouncy, floral blouse. Her short tresses grazed just below the star's collarbone and curled inwards. "It was time for a change," she captioned the post and tagged the hair artist Sarah Shears from One Eleven Lounge in Los Angeles.

Zendaya New Hair

Zendaya/Instagram

For her glam, the actress opted for a soft light purple eye shadow to match her top and a pinkish-nude lip.

Although, Zendaya's color is very subtle, she's not the only celeb to recently add a red tint to their hair. This fall Jameela Jamil opted for a pumpkin-colored look, and earlier this year Gigi Hadid and Sophie Turner went all in with the trend.

The change comes after the premiere of her new film Spider-Man: No Way Home. Earlier this week, Zendaya stepped onto the red carpet in a spider web dress alongside her co-star in the film and boyfriend IRL Tom Holland. She celebrated the release of the movie with a photo of Holland practicing a stunt on set next to an adorable baby photo of the actor dressed in a Spiderman suit.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️

@tomholland2013," she captioned the sweet post.