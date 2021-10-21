Zendaya on Importance of Taking Time Away from Social Media: 'It Would Make Me Anxious'

Though she's an award-winning young actress, Zendaya has actually called herself a former "shy kid." That attitude translates to her social media accounts, where she often goes quiet to give herself a mental break.

"Being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much," she shares in the clip above. "[My fans] want me to ... be happy and exist beyond social media."

For others dealing with similar feelings, Zendaya — the third star featured in PEOPLE in 10's 'Brave Together' series — advises breaks.

"Take the time that you need," she says, "and don't compare yourself to anyone else."