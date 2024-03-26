Zendaya Goes Honey Blonde in a Tennis Glam Outfit at the 'Challengers' Premiere

Game, set, match.

All of Zendaya's looks for her Dune: Part Two press tour were a home run, but it's looking like her Challengers era is serving up some competition already.

On March 26, Zendaya attended the Sydney, Australia premiere of her latest movie, Challengers. The actress posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her two male co-stars, Mike Faist (Art Donaldson) and Josh O'Connor (Patrick Zweig), in a glittering green, custom Loewe gown by Jonathan Anderson.

The dress reflected the light and flash from photographers, and featured a plunging neckline and backless detail, but the real winner was the dress' print — shadow of a tennis player, racket in hand, preparing to serve a tennis ball to its opponent located on the skirt of the gown. The actress added sparkling diamond earrings and glittering green pumps to complete the look.

For beauty, Zendaya kept a relatively fresh complexion and added a matching green eyeshadow to her lids and a glossy pink lip and glowing blush to her cheeks for color. She even gave a major update to her hair, going from her signature dark brown to a light, honey blonde — which she wore bundled in a chic updo — for the premiere.

zendaya wearing custom loewe by jonathan anderson at the “challengers” premiere pic.twitter.com/gXfTpEOHBx — ❦ (@modelsdiaryy) March 26, 2024

Earlier in the day, Zendaya was styled by Law Roach in relaxed quiet luxury essentials, donning an oversized blue button down shirt, striped blue linen shorts and white pumps. "Challengers start now….. @challengersmovie," Roach captioned a video of Zendaya showing off the look.

Challengers is Zendaya's latest starring role. According to the official synopsis for the film, she stars as "Tashi [Duncan], a former tennis prodigy turned coach married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend."

Challengers is set to premiere on April 26.



