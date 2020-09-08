Zendaya Glows as She Shows Off Braids in Sunny Selfie

Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya spent her Labor Day Weekend soaking up the sun.

The 24-year-old actress shared several selfies to her Instagram page Monday evening, featuring her wearing her hair in braids and a simple white tank top against a backdrop of sunny blue skies.

The post, which had no caption, garnered more than 9 million likes and at least 91,000 comments, including several from fellow actors. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner commented with a fire emoji, while Insecure actor Kendrick Sampson added, “Well damn! 👀 Like that?!”

In July, Zendaya received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role as recovering addict Rue Bennett in the HBO hit drama Euphoria. During a later appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she told guest host Ben Platt she still wants to “pull a look” for the virtual awards show.

“I do want to dress up. I still want to have the experience,” Zendaya — who's up against Laura Linney, Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category — said in August. “It’ll be probably just my family over here, but I definitely want to pull a look and maybe just walk my living room carpet.”

Zendaya also told Platt that producers may release a bonus episode of the show to hold fans over until production can resume on season 2.

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," Zendaya said of filming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode," she revealed. "I don't know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

Before everything was put on hold due to the global health crisis, Zendaya explained to Platt that they started working on Euphoria's season 2.

"We were headed into season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down," she said. "Literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”