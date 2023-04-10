Zendaya ‘doesn’t get’ Tom Holland’s Cockney rhyming slang: ‘What do apples and pears have to do with stairs?’

Zendaya might “love” boyfriend Tom Holland’s British accent, but the Euphoria star draws the line when it comes to Cockney rhyming slang.

The couple were first rumoured to be dating in 2016 after starring opposite each other in the film Spider-Man: Homecoming. Their relationship was confirmed in 2021 after they were pictured kissing in a car.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, former Disney Channel star Zendaya, 26, admitted that she sometimes struggled with London-born Holland’s use of rhyming slang.

“I love the ­British accent, but as much as Tom tries to explain it to me, I will never understand rhyming slang,” she said.

“Like I understand the concept, but what do apples and pears have to do with stairs?”

Zendaya added: “It’s cute when he tells me all the different phrases, but I really don’t get it!”

Despite their high profiles, Holland and Zendaya have largely chosen to keep their relationship private.

When the photos of the pair kissing leaked in 2021, Holland, 26, said that he and his girlfriend felt “robbed of [their] privacy”.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he said.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he added. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, praised her fans for respecting her boundaries, saying: “They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”

Last month, fans speculated that the pair may be engaged after Zendaya showed off a large diamond ring on Instagram.

However, the Euphoria star actually gifted the piece of jewellery to herself in 2021, taking advantage of her employee discount as an ambassador for Bulgari.