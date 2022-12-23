Zendaya Ditches Long Locks for Light Brown Bob — See the New Look!

Kimberlee Speakman
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Zendaya is bringing back the bob.

The Euphoria actress, 26, showed off her new shorter (and lighter) hairdo to her 162 million Instagram followers in a boomerang on Wednesday.

In the short video, the star rocks shoulder-length locks that appear to be a warm, honey light brown shade. Her hair is parted on the side with some slightly shorter tresses around her cheek to help shape her face.

Zendaya proudly shows off the new look in the clip, tucking some hair behind her ear before posing with her hands on her hips as camera flashes go off.

RELATED: Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

The look left many celebrities raving in the comments, including her Euphoria costar Storm Reid, who simply wrote, "Ridiculous 😍." Kelly Rowland commented, "Giving me 90's grunge!," and designer Vera Wang said, "YOUCAPTUREITALL!!!!!!' Anyway you are! XXV."

Zendaya debuted the new cut while attending a Euphoria panel for HBO Max FYC on Sunday in Los Angeles. She was snapped posing in a black button-up blouse with a black and white checkered skirt alongside her equally stylish costars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Zendaya attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet Calls 'Dune' Costar Zendaya His 'Sister,' Says She Has Expanded Role in Sequel

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress has a penchant for changing her hair, and this isn't the first time that she has opted for a shorter cut. In 2016, she chopped her locks, debuting a blonde pixie cut for the release of her new shoe collection.

For the Met Gala in 2016, Zendaya also wore a mushroom-cut wig to match her bronze one-shoulder Michael Kors Collection gown; and during the event in 2018, she opted for short hair again, this time in the color red with small waves.

"When it comes to fashion, there's nothing that Zendaya won't try. She's fearless," her longtime image architect Law Roach told PEOPLE in 2021. "She has this really beautiful talent of going on the carpet and evoking whatever story we created in the background."

"Her looks are so unexpected and she's constantly evolving. She's really talented in that way," he added. "There's no one thing that defines Zendaya."

