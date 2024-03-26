Zendaya Debuts Blonde Hair for “Challengers” Movie Premiere — See Her Transformation

The actress showed up in Australia with a brand new look

Law Roach/Instagram; John Shearer/WireImage Zendaya with new blonde hair and her previously dark hair at the Oscars

Zendaya is headed into the warmer months with a brand new look.

The actress, 27, touched down in Australia to promote her newest project Challengers with a new wardrobe (tennis-themed, of course) and a whole new hairstyle: blonde!

Her stylist, Law Roach, shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram from her promo day — where she was dressed in a blue button-up shirt and blue and white striped shorts from Elisabetta Franchi with her bob hairstyle in a honey-blonde shade.

Law Roach/Instagram Zendaya with new light blonde hair

He then showed off another snapshot of the star doing promo with the cast, writing in his Instagram Story, "Feeling herself cuz she light blonde."

Law Roach/Instagram Zendaya with new blonde hair

For the daytime, she wore her shoulder-length bob in a voluminous blowout with the ends flipped out — because Zendaya is always on trend! It's a switch-up from how she'd recently been styling it when it was her natural brunette shade at the beginning of this press tour. The Euphoria star had opted for a soft, curled-under look for the past few weeks.

However, at the 2024 Academy Awards, she also wore it in a flippy bob — exactly how she did on Tuesday in Australia.

James Gourley/Getty Images Zendaya at Australia premiere of 'Challengers'

Following her press day, Zendaya hit the red carpet at the premiere in Sydney wearing a custom sparkly Loewe dress with a graphic tennis design on the skirt. She wore her new blonde hair pulled back away from her face, making it hard to see her freshly bleached strands.

When she turned to the side, though, the lighter locks were visible as they cascaded across her forehead.

Zendaya's current, more dreamy hairstyle is a stark difference from some of the futuristic looks she rocked during the Dune: Part Two press tour to kick off this year. Not only did she hit a couple red carpets with some gorgeous length but she also had some seriously slicked-back looks at other events. In each one, though, she had her naturally dark shade.



Read the original article on People.