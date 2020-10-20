Zendaya confirms Euphoria will return for "special episodes" on December 6

From Digital Spy

Zendaya – the Emmy-winning Zendaya, no less – has confirmed that Euphoria will be back with a number of "special episodes" ahead of the drama's second season.

Euphoria season two was stopped in its tracks by the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, with work shutting down just "two days before" shooting was scheduled to begin – but it's not all bad news.

Because the gritty teen drama will be back in an abridged format very soon, with "two special Euphoria episodes" planned for December.

View photos Photo credit: HBO More

Related: Euphoria season 2: Release date, cast, soundtrack, plot and everything you need to know

After recently teasing "a little bridge episode", Zendaya has since revealed that, just like us, she has been missing the Euphoria team. "We really missed them," she said in an Instagram post, announcing that the first of two episodes will premiere on December 6.

Although we'll have to wait and see how the new episodes will tie in to Euphoria's larger arc, Zendaya previously reassured fans that the show is committed to getting season two back on track.

Related: What is HBO's Euphoria and why is it causing such controversy?

"We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we're all really proud of, and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," the actress explained back in August.

Which is just as well, because the Rue Bennett actress has called the already-written second season "beautiful".

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Access this edition with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.



You Might Also Like