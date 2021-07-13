Zendaya Channels Her Character Lola Bunny in Bright Ensemble and Ponytail at Space Jam Premiere

Zendaya attends the Premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Zendaya at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy

Zendaya's style is taking us into overtime!

The 24-year-old actress celebrated the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy Monday night in Los Angeles, hitting the red (nay, purple) carpet in a bold colorblock ensemble, featuring a long-sleeve top and short shorts – both with plenty of pockets.

She completed the look with small hoop earrings and white stiletto heels — and even channeling her character Lola Bunny with a sky-high ponytail.

Zendaya was announced as a member of the LeBron James-led cast in April. The star voices a completely reimagined version of Lola, who made her debut in 1996's original Space Jam film.

Zendaya 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Rob Latour/Shutterstock Zendaya at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy

Following James, 36, instead of the original film's Michael Jordan, the sequel is directed by Malcolm D. Lee — who strived to make Lola more of a powerful character than her depiction in the 1996 version.

"Lola was not politically correct," he previously told Entertainment Weekly of the character in 1996. "This is a kids' movie — why is she in a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there's a long history of that in cartoons."

This time around, Lee, 51, worked to make the sporty bunny "reflect the authenticity of strong, capable female characters," and she'll be introduced alongside the Amazons from the Wonder Woman comics.

"We reworked a lot of things — not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice," he explained. "For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others."

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Warner Bros. Pictures Lola Bunny and LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy

Fans got a first listen of Zendaya as Lola last month, in a 6-minute ad released by ESPN to promote the film.

Lola appeared briefly midway through the spot, when James called her the "greatest sidekick ever." Zendaya's voice came through her character as she said, "When it's crunch time, the ball is going to be in my paws."

Following the video, the Euphoria Emmy winner's name started trending online, with fans excited to hear Zendaya as the classic character.

Space Jam: A New Legacy dribbles into theaters and onto HBO Max Friday.