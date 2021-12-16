Zendaya Calls Tom Holland 'My Spider-Man' Alongside a Throwback Photo of the Star in His Spidey Suit

zendaya, tom holland

zendaya/instagram. Inset: Getty

Zendaya is very "proud" of Tom Holland ahead of the premiere of their next Spider-Man movie.

The Euphoria star, 25, posted a duo of pictures of Holland to her Instagram Wednesday, in which he was outfitted in the iconic red and blue suit of the Marvel superhero.

The first picture was most likely from the set of their upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home, showing Holland, also 25, suspended from cables with blue and white backdrops as well as camera and lighting equipment visible.

RELATED: Zendaya Wants to Make a Romance Film That Depicts a 'Simple Love Story About Two Black Girls'

The second shot was an adorable throwback snap of Holland as a little boy, also donning a Spider-Man suit.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you," Zendaya wrote in the caption. "Some things never change and good thing♥️."

Spider-Man: No Way Home, due in theaters Friday, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch and follows 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new film, the third installment in the latest iteration of Spider-Man, will also welcome back actors from other Spider-Man franchises including Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe.

While promoting the new comic book film at the Sirius XM Town Hall event last week, Holland and Zendaya addressed one of their on-screen embraces and how audiences have pointed out that Zendaya is taller than her costar.

"Not that much taller," Holland insisted. "Let's put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It's not like, people say like, 'How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Couple of the Moment: Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Showstoppers at the Premiere of Their New Movie

Story continues

Host Jessica Shaw replied, "What I'm saying is I'm always fascinated by — because it's such a misogynistic thing that like, 'Oh my God, the woman [is taller],' and it is so problematic."

Holland added that "it's a stupid assumption" that their height difference would be an issue.

"This is normal, too," Zendaya added. "My mom is taller than my dad. My mom's taller than everyone."

RELATED: Zendaya and Tom Holland Shop Together After Lunch Date During N.Y.C. Outing

Holland explained that many of the actresses who auditioned for the role of MJ — which eventually went to Zendaya — were actually taller than him.

"I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests... You'd have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me," Holland shared. "I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was."

"To be fair, I am quite short," he continued. "So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it's great."

Of their on-screen kiss, Zendaya added, "It's a nice sweet moment between them."

A source previously told PEOPLE in July 2017 that Zendaya and Holland were dating. The couple attended Sony Pictures' Los Angeles premiere of their highly anticipated superhero sequel Monday night, with Zendaya sporting a dress with a spider-web design.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17.