Zendaya announces 2 Euphoria episodes are coming soon to HBO

Eddy Chen/HBO

The wait for more Euphoria just got a lot shorter.

On Monday, Emmy-winning series star Zendaya broke the news on social media that the HBO series is getting two special episodes, with the first one airing Dec. 6. "We really missed them," she wrote, captioning a photo of her character Rue's reflection in an eye.

The first episode, airing on HBO at 9 p.m. ET/PT and available to stream on HBO Max, will pick up after the events of the season 1 finale. In the aftermath of being left by Jules (Hunter Schafer) at the train station and relapsing, the special episode follows Rue as she celebrates Christmas. Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode titled "Trouble Don't Last Always" also stars Colman Domingo, who appeared in season 1. The title and date of the second episode are forthcoming, and both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

Back in August, Zendaya teased the possibility of a "bridge episode" during a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe," she said. "So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don't know, give people something."

Euphoria was renewed for a second season in July of last year but the ongoing pandemic forced them to put those plans on pause. "We were headed into season 2 and we had done table reads and wardrobe fittings and all kinds of things and then obviously everything happened and we got shut down, literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting," Zendaya said.

Related content: