Zendaya Aces Preppy Tennis Style in a Checkered Dress and Satin Co-Ord

The Challengers press tour continues on, and—to no one’s surprise—Zendaya’s style is winning in straight sets.

The Dune star graced Maison de l'Amérique Latine in Paris, France, this morning, serving up another stunning, tennis-themed look. For the smashing ensemble, her stylist Law Roach pulled from the Louis Vuitton by Marc Jacobs archives, specifically the fashion house’s spring/summer 2013 collection. The piece was a preppy boxy minidress in a glossy green-and-white checkered pattern that featured long sleeves, a button-up construction, structured shoulders, and a collar. Zendaya teamed the retro frock with classic white pointed-toe pumps, several gold rings, and dainty diamond-adorned gold hoop earrings, and kept her makeup natural and fresh. As for hair, the “All for Us” singer debuted a new ‘do: golden-blonde locks pulled back into a sophisticated bun with side-swept bangs and a white hairband to tie it all together.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Just hours later, the Euphoria star made another statement in a shiny satin lime-green co-ord. She dressed in the tennis ball-green hue from head-to-toe, donning a button-down shirt with a mandarin collar—which she left mostly open, only fastening one top button—and matching low-waisted pants with shallow front pockets. Zendaya added silver chrome platform stilettos that featured decorative straps all along the front of her foot and a small structured purse in the same highlighter shade. She kept her glam consistent, but wore her shiny tresses down in a chic lob with the ends sweeping up ever so slightly.

Marc Piasecki - Getty Images

These ensembles mark the second and third of Zendaya’s court-inspired looks and another showcase of Law's masterful “method dressing” technique. Last month, she kicked off the movie’s press tour with an ace, turning heads in a glittery green gown custom-made by Loewe. The gorgeous piece featured a plunging V-neckline, a low back, ultra-thin spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and, the most notable detail: a black imprint of a shadowy figure holding a tennis racket, ready to hit a ball. I’d say, sartorially, she’s up 40-Love.

In the sporty romance film, Zendaya plays “Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach [who] is married to a champion on a losing streak. Her strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend,” per IMDb . She stars alongside The Crown actor Josh O’Connor and West Side Story actor Mike Faist.

