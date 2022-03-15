Zelenskyy's pivot from Trump impeachment character to heroic figure provides rare lawmaker unity

Dylan Wells and Ledyard King, USA TODAY
·7 min read

WASHINGTON – Two years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the central character in one of Capitol Hill's most divisive chapters: the first impeachment of Donald Trump, over charges he pressured the Ukrainian president to perform a political favor.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy will address a bipartisan throng of House and Senate lawmakers as a unifying figure. In a Congress where both parties agree on little, the Ukraine president has become a rallying figure for Democrats and Republicans as he petitions the U.S. for aid to help his undermanned force fend off a brutal Russian invasion.

As Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida put it, "the man met the moment."

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman gushed Tuesday that Zelenskyy was "inspiring (and) one of those rare figures who can actually help direct the course of history." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, was equally effusive Monday, calling the opportunity to hear the Ukrainian leader's address to Congress "a privilege."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks
World leaders have addressed Congress many times but this will be a moment unlike any other: a foreign head of state under siege from a global military power dialing in from an undisclosed location to address lawmakers who are still working under the restrictions of a lingering pandemic.

Zelenskyy's virtual address starts at 9 a.m. and will take place not in the ornate House chamber, but at the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium.

Only lawmakers are invited to attend and seating will be first come, first served. Members who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask but those who aren't must don a face covering. Also unlike typical speeches, it will be closed to the press.

Zelenskyy played central role in Trump's first impeachment

Wednesday's address is a far cry from how many members of Congress first got to know the comic actor-turned-Ukrainian leader as a little-known personality in former President Donald Trump's first impeachment proceedings

The impeachment focused on Trump's pressure on Zelenskyy to reopen an investigation into a Ukrainian energy company and Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter. At the time, Joe Biden had announced he would run for the White House and was seen as one of Trump's biggest threats to reelection. A July 25, 2019 call between Trump and Zelenskyy was central evidence in the investigation.

More: 'I would like you to do us a favor.' What Trump and Zelensky said in their July 25 phone call

More: Impeachment Hearing Takeaways: Trump request to Ukraine seen as a "demand"

After news leaked out about the call – which Trump called "perfect" – the president acknowledged withholding foreign aid from Ukraine but insisted he didn't use the money as leverage to demand an investigation by Kiev into Biden. Instead, Trump said he held up the money because he wanted other countries to contribute as well.

After Trump was acquitted, Zelenskyy sought to deny the former president's claims that Ukraine is corrupt and said he wanted to change the image of Ukraine.

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas accused Democrats of mishandling the U.S. relationship with Ukraine going back to the impeachment.

"I think it was a mistake when Democrats politicized our relationship with Ukraine during impeachment, Cruz told USA TODAY. "It was an even bigger mistake when the Biden White House decided to abandon Ukraine and waive sanctions on Nord Stream 2, which led directly to the Russian invasion of Ukraine."

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio in contrast said Zelenskyy "was always on the right side of issues. It was because Trump did what he did, Ukraine was less prepared than they would have been."

"Zelenskyy's always been a good leader, he's risen to the occasion like few do," Brown said.

'A leader fighting for his life'

The address marks the second time in recent weeks that Zelenskyy has taken his request for support directly to members of the U.S. Congress, making a personal appeal for aid. His last appeal led to a flurry of legislation aimed to support Ukraine, and was well received by Senators and Representatives who then pressured the Biden administration to enact a ban on Russian energy.

A foreign leader personally pleading their case in front of Congress is unusual, which Schumer underscored in a speech on the Senate floor on Monday.

More: Biden to travel to Brussels for NATO summit next week; Zelenskyy says Ukraine may never join NATO: Live updates

"It is one of the highest honors of any Congress to welcome remarks by foreign heads of state, but it is nearly unheard of in modern times that we hear from a leader fighting for his life, fighting for his country’s survival, and fighting to preserve the very idea of democracy," Schumer said.

Speaking at an event in New York City on Monday, Pelosi said that Zelenskyy requested the meeting when they spoke at the end of last week.

"He will tell us what else he probably would like," Pelosi said. "It's such a privilege to have this leader of this country, where these people are fighting for their democracy and our democracy."

Zelenskyy previously addressed more than 280 members of Congress in a private Zoom call earlier this month. The call lasted around an hour, and he thanked the senators and representatives for the sanctions already in place but asked for additional support.

In his address Wednesday, Zelenskyy is expected to renew calls for military and humanitarian assistance from the U.S. as he did in the Zoom call but it's not clear whether lawmakers can help much beyond what Biden is willing to do.

More: Oil, gold, trade: Congress is looking for options to punish Russia for invading Ukraine

Zelenskyy asked Congress for help getting Eastern European countries to provide Russian-made planes to Ukraine. At the time, Schumer said he "strongly" backed Zelenskyy's request and urged the Biden administration "to explore all feasible options to getting these fighter aircraft to Ukraine."

But the U.S. has still not provided this form of air support, or imposed a no fly zone, which Zelenskyy may repeat calls for in tomorrow's address.

Zelenskyy also addressed the British Parliament last week by video where he received a standing ovation.

Portman said that it's been helpful in passing legislation related to Ukraine to hear from Zelenskyy directly.

"I'm glad he's speaking in the joint session for the same reason," Portman told reporters on Tuesday. "I suspect he'll be appreciative and express deep appreciation for what we've done and what our taxpayers have done, but he will also be very direct about what they need now."

Ohio GOP Sen. Rob Portman
Likewise, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said, "I think it's helpful to hear someone who is leading a nation at war."

"We are all thrilled he's coming," Brown said. "He's charismatic, but what really matters is the courage and the inspiration, and that's what he's been to all of us and the rest of the world."

Not all lawmakers are heaping praise, however. North Carolina GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn referred to the Ukrainian president as "a thug," and called the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil."

More: N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a 'thug'

But that sentiment, immediately condemned by fellow Republicans, appears in the distinct minority on Capitol Hill.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer stressed that Zelenskyy's personal appeal Wednesday will be received by a Congress eager to act further to support his country.

"President Zelenskyy can rest assured that he will always have friends in Congress ready to listen, to stand in his corner, and we are honored to have him speak to us," Schumer said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zelenskyy's speech to Congress long cry from Trump impeachment scandal

