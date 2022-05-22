Zelenskyy's fleece jacket is in high demand but won't be restocked until Ukraine 'victory'

An olive-green jacket sometimes worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in high demand, but the company that produces them is too busy struggling to survive the war to worry about making fast cash on the zip-up fleece.

Zelenskyy has become one of the most photographed leaders in the world. He often is wearing the fleece, made by Ukrainian tactical gear maker M-TAC, for televised addresses and for meet-and-greets with the global leaders who come calling.

Zelenskyy is wearing the jacket in a photo with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in April that was published in almost every U.S. media outlet.

The company was started five years ago, according to its website, and makes "practical, high-quality tactical equipment & outdoor clothing of the most modern design." The M-TAC motto: "Born of revolution, hardened by war."

Taras Rudnytskyi, the Ukrainian manager who runs the U.S. operations of M-TAC, told Business Insider that demand has soared since the war began three months ago, telling Insider he's received requests for the jacket from around the world.

Earlier this month one of the jackets actually worn by Zelenskyy, auctioned at “Brave Ukraine” charity fundraiser in London, brought in a cool $110,000.

A similar M-TAC fleece appears to be available for about $30. But Rudnytskyi said the company makes the fleece worn by Zelenskyy entirely in Ukraine and is focused on producing garb for the country's military. The war has made it difficult to continue any type of production, he said.

"We hope to restock it someday, maybe after our victory," Rudnytskyi told Insider. "Right now it's impossible."

