Zelenskyy's fleece jacket is in high demand but won't be restocked until Ukraine 'victory'

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·1 min read

An olive-green jacket sometimes worn by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in high demand, but the company that produces them is too busy struggling to survive the war to worry about making fast cash on the zip-up fleece.

Zelenskyy has become one of the most photographed leaders in the world. He often is wearing the fleece, made by Ukrainian tactical gear maker M-TAC, for televised addresses and for meet-and-greets with the global leaders who come calling.

Zelenskyy is wearing the jacket in a photo with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in April that was published in almost every U.S. media outlet.

The company was started five years ago, according to its website, and makes "practical, high-quality tactical equipment & outdoor clothing of the most modern design." The M-TAC motto: "Born of revolution, hardened by war."

Taras Rudnytskyi, the Ukrainian manager who runs the U.S. operations of M-TAC, told Business Insider that demand has soared since the war began three months ago, telling Insider he's received requests for the jacket from around the world.

WAR DRIVING A HIDDEN HORROR: Sex trafficking of women and children

Earlier this month one of the jackets actually worn by Zelenskyy, auctioned at “Brave Ukraine” charity fundraiser in London, brought in a cool $110,000.

A similar M-TAC fleece appears to be available for about $30. But Rudnytskyi said the company makes the fleece worn by Zelenskyy entirely in Ukraine and is focused on producing garb for the country's military. The war has made it difficult to continue any type of production, he said.

"We hope to restock it someday, maybe after our victory," Rudnytskyi told Insider. "Right now it's impossible."

LIVE UPDATES: Officials take stock of destroyed infrastructure; Polish president addresses Ukraine lawmakers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zelenskyy's jacket in demand but not a priority for Ukraine's M-TAC

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M