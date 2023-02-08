'Wings for freedom': Zelenskyy visits UK, lobbies for fighter jets. Ukraine live updates.

Christine Fernando and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.K. on Wednesday for the first time since Russia's invasion, a rare trip out of his war-torn country.

Zelenskyy met U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and addressed parliament in a bid for more military aid in the form of advanced weapons and "wings for freedom" fighter jets as Ukraine prepares for expected spring offensives by Russian forces.

It is Zelenskyy's second known trip outside Ukraine since Russia's invasion nearly a year ago. He visited the U.S. in December.

"President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination and fight, and a testament to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries," Sunak said in a statement.

Developments:

►Zelensky visited Buckingham Palace and met with King Charles. The royal family posted a photo of the men shaking hands on Twitter.

►French President Emmanuel Macron was to meet with Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris later Wednesday, the Élysée Palace said. Zelenskyy also is expected to visit Brussels, where leaders from the 27-nation bloc are holding a summit Thursday, but no announcement had been made.

►British Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced new sanctions against "Putin’s inner circle and producers of Russia's warfare equipment," adding that "Putin is desperate. He will not succeed."

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London on Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine leader since the war began nearly a year ago.
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London on Feb. 8, 2023. It is the first visit to the UK by the Ukraine leader since the war began nearly a year ago.

UK moves closer to providing Ukraine with fighter jets

Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark olive sweatshirt, presented the speaker of the House of Commons with a Ukrainian air force helmet inscribed by a Ukrainian pilot: “We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.”

The U.S., U.K and other allies have been reluctant to provide advanced fighter jets, citing the complexity of the aircraft and concerns over escalating the war. But in a shift, the British government said Wednesday that it was “actively looking” at whether Ukraine could be sent Western jets and was “in discussion with our allies” about it.

Sunak’s spokesman, Max Blain, said the government was exploring what jets might be provided over the coming years but had not made a decision on whether to send its F-35 or Typhoon jets.

“We think it is right to provide both short-term equipment … that can help win the war now but also look to the medium to long term to make sure Ukraine has every possibility it requires,” he said.

Zelenskyy addresses UK parliament, asks for jets

Zelenskyy asked allies to send Ukraine "combat aircraft for Ukraine, wings for freedom" as hundreds of lawmakers and staff packed into Westminster Hall for the Ukrainian president's address.

Zelenskyy also urged stronger sanctions against Russia and thanked Britain for its aid.

"London has stood with Kyiv since Day One," he said, handing over a combat helmet as a thank-you to Britain.

UK announces pilot, marine training program for Ukraine

Zelenskyy's visit coincides with Sunak announcing that Britain will expand training for Ukrainian fighter jet pilots and marines "as part of long-term investment in their military," according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Britain pledged to train Ukrainian pilots on "NATO standard fight jets," but the U.K. has been reluctant to meet Ukraine's ask for allies to send warplanes.

"I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military able to defend its interests well into the future," Sunak said in a statement. "It also underlines our commitment to not just provide military equipment for the short term, but a long-term pledge to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine for years to come."

US MILITARY AID: As Biden seeks to avoid wider war, M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine escalates conflict

The U.K. is one of Ukraine's biggest military supporters and has sent the country more than $2.5 billion in aid. More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops have trained at U.K. bases. Last week, a group of Ukrainians arrived in the U.K. to learn to operate Challenger 2 tanks Britain is sending to Ukraine.

The U.K. also announced a series of sanctions Wednesday against six entities it said supplied equipment to the Russian military.

What's on the itinerary as Zelenskyy visits UK?

Zelenskyy arrived at London Stansted airport on a Royal Air Force plane as Sunak greeted him. Sunak tweeted a photo of the two embracing on the tarmac.

"The United Kingdom was one of the first to come to Ukraine’s aid. And today I’m in London to personally thank the British people for their support," Zelenskyy said on Instagram.

Zelenskyy and Sunak traveled to Downing Street amid a large convoy of vehicles before briefly posing for photos in front of the famous black door that leads into the U.K. prime minister's residence.

Zelenskyy started the meeting by thanking Britain for its "big support from the first days of full-scale invasion."

US MILITARY AID: Ukraine to get 45 top battle tanks from US, Germany. How they will aid in war with Russia

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits UK, first time since Russia invasion

