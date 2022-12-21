Zelenskyy arrives at White House, will deliver speech to joint session of Congress: live updates

Candy Woodall, Joey Garrison, Maureen Groppe and Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
·9 min read

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House Wednesday and will deliver a prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress on the 300th day of the Russian attack on the U.S. ally.

He arrived at the White House for his historic mission a little after 2 p.m. and was warmly greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Zelenskyy's visit comes as Biden and Congress reaffirm their commitment to Ukraine by sending billions in humanitarian and military aid to the war-ravaged country, but it hasn't come without pushback.

The Ukrainian president will speak tonight even as some Republicans are demanding greater accountability from Biden and top Defense officials on how nearly $50 billion in aid already disseminated has been spent.

President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes him to the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden is at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes him to the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden is at right. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Congress is set to pass another $44 billion in Ukraine aid through the omnibus spending bill expected to pass this week.

Zelenskyy's visit – his first outside his home country since the war began in late February – comes with a sense of urgency. It's a whirlwind, wartime trip that is seen as a major security risk for the Ukrainian president, and it's an opportunity to make a personal appeal to Washington as he tries to bolster public and congressional support for the fight against Russia.

Latest developments:

  • Zelensky has arrived at the White House and is meeting with Biden. He'll hold a press conference with Biden this afternoon. Later today, he will address a joint session of Congress.

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the details of a $1.85 billion military package for Ukraine, including the transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System – the most advanced air weaponry the Biden administration has provided Kyiv to date in its battle against Russia.

  • Congress is set to pass a spending bill this week that includes about $44 billion for Ukraine in military and humanitarian assistance Some Republicans have resisted giving what House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has called a "blank check" to the U.S. ally.

  • Hours before Zelenskky was set to address Congress Wednesday, the Senate overwhelmingly confirmed a new ambassador to Russia. Lynne Tracy is a veteran foreign service officer with extensive experience in Russian affairs.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to visit Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President following their meeting at the Mariinskiy palace in Kyiv on Nov. 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to visit Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, speaks during a joint news conference with Greece's President following their meeting at the Mariinskiy palace in Kyiv on Nov. 3, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine war live blog: https://www.usatoday.com/news/ukraine/

Biden to Zelenskyy: `Welcome back’

The president and first lady Jill Biden met Zelenskyy as he arrived at the White House Wednesday afternoon.

“Mr. President, welcome back,” President Biden said as he shook Zelenskyy’s hand.

Both the U.S. and Ukrainian flags flanked the red carpet that stretched from the White House doors to the driveway. An honor cordon stood at attention, presenting both the U.S. and Ukrainian colors on either side of the red carpet

Zelenskyy emerged from his vehicle wearing an Army green sweater, cargo pants and heavy boots – very much in the garb of a war-time president.

Biden put his hand on Zelenskyy's shoulder as they walked together into the White House, ignoring shouted questions from reporters.

- Maureen Groppe

Zelenskyy has landed in the U.S.

Zelenskyy has arrived in the U.S., a White House official said in a brief statement.

When announcing his visit Tuesday, officials had stressed that it might not happen because of security concerns. But the Ukrainian president made it to the U.S. and his planned events with Biden are on schedule, according to the White House.

- Maureen Groppe

A timeline of Zelenskyy’s whirlwind trip to Washington

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington will be a whirlwind, over in just a matter of hours, before it’s back to Ukraine where Russia’s war still rages. Here's a breakdown:

  • 2 p.m. Biden will greet Zelenskyy on the White House’s South Lawn.

  • 2:30 p.m. Biden and Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office where the two leaders are expected to discuss all aspects of the war. Biden will also commit nearly $2 billion in additional security assistance.

  • 4:30 p.m. Biden and Zelenskyy will hold a joint press conference from the East Room of the White House.

  • 6:15 p.m. Zelenskyy will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at her office.

  • 7:30 p.m. Zelenskyy will deliver an address to a joint Congress, making the case for continued U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia. Zelenskyy is then expected to return immediately to Ukraine.

- Joey Garrison

Senate confirms new ambassador to Russia

Hours before Zelenskky was set to address Congress on Wednesday, the Senate confirmed a new ambassador to Russia.

Lynne Tracy, a veteran foreign service officer with extensive experience in Russian affairs, was confirmed 93-2. The previous ambassador left the post in September.

“Ambassador Tracy will not shy away from confronting Putin’s abuses,” Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said before the vote. “America needs her in her post. Europe needs her in her post. Ukraine needs her in her post.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., noted that Zelenskky is addressing Congress on the day of both the confirmation vote and as the Senate is considering a spending package that includes $44 billion in new aid for Ukraine.

“President Zelenskyy could not arrive at a more crucial moment for the Senate,” Schumer said.

- Maureen Groppe

U.S. to provide Patriot missile system, $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. announced an additional $1.85 billion in military assistance to Ukraine on Wednesday ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the package includes the transfer of the Patriot Air Defense System – the most advanced air weaponry the Biden administration has provided Kyiv to date in its battle against Russia.

Kyiv had long pressed for expanded air defense capabilities, and the inclusion of the Patriot system in the latest tranche of aid will help Ukraine to protect its military bases and civilian infrastructure from Russian missiles.

Total U.S. military assistance to Ukraine now stands at $21.9 billion, and lawmakers are looking to add billions more to the war effort in a spending deal that is currently under consideration in Congress.

- Francesca Chambers

Zelenskyy’s agenda for Biden meeting

Zelenskyy said he is coming to the United States “to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine.”

“In particular, POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between the US and Ukraine,” he tweeted when the visit was announced.

Topics for his meeting with Biden will include weapons, energy, sanctions, and support for a peace formula and tribunal, according to the Ukrainian Embassy.

- Maureen Groppe

Biden and Zelenskky have talked `dozens’ of times

While Biden and Zelenskyy will be meeting for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Wednesday, they have been burning up the phone lines.

The leaders have held dozens of calls, most recently on Dec. 11, according to the White House. It was during that call that Zelenskyy’s trip was first discussed.

Days before the Russian invasion, Zelenskyy met with Vice President Kamala Harris in Germany.

He first met with Biden during an Oval Office visit in Sept. 2021, at which Biden reaffirmed his support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.

- Maureen Groppe

Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

Zelenskyy is the sixth President of Ukraine, elected in April 2019. The 44-year-old unseated incumbent Petro Poroshenko with 73% of the vote. Poroshenko had been in office since 2014.

Since Russia invaded in February 2022, Zelenskyy has been the face of Ukrainian resistance, notably for his visibility online and his pleas to other countries for support.

Zelenskyy’s career in entertainment includes comedy, acting, screenwriting, producing and directing roles. In 2003, he founded production company Studio Kvartal 95 with school friends. Kvartal 95 produces films, cartoons and comedy shows, including “Servant of the People,” perhaps Zelenskyy’s most well-known role other than the highest seat in Ukraine.

It was a conversation between former President Donald trump and Zelenskyy that led to the House filing an impeachment inquiry against Trump in 2019. An unnamed official in the intelligence community filed a complaint saying Trump had a phone call with Zelenskyy where he reportedly urged the Ukrainian president to investigate Burisma Group, a Ukrainian energy company for which President Joe Biden's son Hunter had served on the board of directors, as his administration was holding up millions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine approved by Congress.

After Trump was acquitted, Zelenskyy pushed back on Trump's claims that Ukraine was a corrupt country.

- Clare Mulroy

When is Zelenskyy addressing Congress?

He's scheduled to speak to a joint session (House and Senate) at 7: 30 p.m. The speech will take place in the House chamber.

Trump Jr. calls Zelenskyy an ‘ungrateful international welfare queen’

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president, called Zelenskyy “basically an ungrateful international welfare queen” in a tweet Wednesday as the Ukrainian president prepares to ask lawmakers for continued U.S. support to fight Russia.

Trump’s attack is indicative of growing skepticism among many Republicans over the billions in U.S. aid already provide to Ukraine and nearly $45 billion more that Congress might approve.

“Mitch McConnell actually said yesterday that most Republicans #1 priority is ... Ukraine,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “I have yet to meet a single Republican that thinks that, but I guess the disconnect between actual republicans and DC swamp rats shouldn’t surprise anyone.”

- Joey Garrison

McCarthy, Republicans wary of writing 'blank check' to Ukraine

While both Democrats and many Republicans praise Zelenskyy as a hero fighting for democracy, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy – who is running to be the next speaker when the GOP takes back the House Jan. 3 – has said he wouldn't support writing a "blank check" to Ukraine.

Far-right conservatives have been less willing than other lawmakers on Capitol Hill to keep supporting Biden's repeated calls for increased military and humanitarian aid. And McCarthy, R-Calif., has been listening to their concerns more closely these days as he tries to short up the votes he needs to win the speakership Jan. 3.

Dive deeper: 

The man leading the war effort: Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy? The past, present and future of the Ukrainian president

More aid for Ukraine: Lawmakers unveil bill to avoid government shutdown, boost Ukraine

Mercy mission: Christmas in Ukraine: Retired military couple helps remove bombs in war-torn country

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zelenskyy live updates: Ukraine president At WH, will address Congress

Latest Stories

  • 3 Years After Trump's Extortion, Zelenskyy Visits White House In First Post-Invasion Trip

    The Ukrainian president’s trip comes three years after Donald Trump tried to extort a “favor” from him.

  • Senate confirms new U.S. ambassador to Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to confirm the new U.S. ambassador to Russia. Hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to arrive in Washington for a historic visit, senators voted to 93-2 to confirm career diplomat Lynne M. Tracy as the new ambassador to Russia. Some viewed it as a signal of the American commitment to war-torn Ukraine as it confronts the Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened t

  • Toffoli and Kadri both score twice, Flames beat Sharks 7-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube both scored in the first 30 seconds, Nazem Kadri got the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3 on Tuesday night. “(Elias Lindholm) won three faceoffs clean in a row, and our defense jumped, and away we went,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. Toffoli finished with two goals and an assist, and Kadri also scored twice. Trevor Lewis and Milan Lucic had the other goals for the Flames, wh

  • 'Top Gear' Host Jeremy Clarkson Condemned for 'Deeply Misogynist' Comments About Meghan Markle

    Jeremy Clarkson's article for The Sun came days after he attended a Christmas lunch with Queen Camilla

  • Zelenskyy’s security in Washington being treated as 'mini-state visit,' sources say

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip to Washington is being treated as a mini state visit – one with extraordinary security implications, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans. Hundreds of law enforcement and intelligence officials have been activated and the U.S. Secret Service will be the lead agency as he heads to the White House and speaks to Congress Wednesday. "From the moment he lands and walks down those stairs of his plane, he will have a Secret Service security detail," one official told ABC News.

  • Russia readies for another U.N. fight over Syria aid deliveries

    Russia laid the groundwork on Wednesday for another fight over whether the U.N. Security Council should renew approval of humanitarian aid deliveries from Turkey to about 4 million people in northwestern Syria, which is due to expire on Jan. 10. Authorization by the 15-member council is needed because Syrian authorities did not agree to the operation, which has been delivering aid including food, medicine and shelter to an opposition-controlled area of Syria since 2014. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council in a report this month that the aid access from Turkey was "a lifeline for millions of people" and the renewal of approval was critical, a "moral and humanitarian imperative."

  • Scooter Rider Slides Through Snow-Covered Vancouver Streets

    A person struggled to ride a scooter through snow-covered streets in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday, December 21.Video posted by Brendan Kergin on Wednesday shows someone trying to ride a scooter in Vancouver despite snow-blanketed roadways. Kergin joked that the rider “almost had it there.”Canada’s weather service issued an arctic outflow warning as “bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds” were forecasted to affect Vancouver and the surrounding area until Thursday.City officials reminded residents to “check on family, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable” during dangerously cold weather. Credit: Brendan Kergin via Storyful

  • Ensurge Micropower ASA – Approval and Publication of Prospectus for Listing of Shares dated 21 December 2022

    Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 8 November 2022 by Ensurge Micropower ASA (“Ensurge” or the “Company”), regarding the successful placement of new shares, through an allocation of 18,256,183 new shares in Tranche 1 and an allocation of 9,243,817 new shares in Tranche 2. As stated in the stock exchange announcement on 8 November 2022, the shares in Tranche 2 would be issued on a separate ISIN, and would not be tradable on Oslo Børs, until a listing prospectus had

  • Zelensky’s visit to Washington is his last chance to win over a sceptical Republican Party

    <strong>News Analysis</strong>: With Republicans poised to take control of the House in January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to convince enough of them to join Democrats in supporting future defence assistance packages

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Bears' Jenkins may practice this week after neck injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team's practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it's a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday. The Bears held a walkthrough on Tuesday. “He’s here, engaged, walking around, moving ar

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Gustafsson hat trick helps Capitals beat Samsonov, Leafs 5-2

    WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin called for fans to throw hats on to the ice to celebrate a three-goal performance not from him but rather one of his least likely teammates to pull that off. While Ovechkin will have to wait for his next milestone, Erik Gustafsson recorded his first career hat trick to help the Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Saturday night. All eyes were on Ovechkin at 800 goals, one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career list, until the focus shif

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last