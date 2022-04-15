More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region, Ukraine regional police say; Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian bravery: Live Ukraine updates

Charles Ventura and Ella Lee, USA TODAY
·7 min read

LVIV, Ukraine — The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said. “The number of killed civilians has surpassed 900 — and I emphasize, these are civilians, whose bodies we have discovered and handed over for forensic examination.”

He added that more bodies were being found every day, under the rubble and in mass graves.

“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.

According to Nebytov, utilities workers in Bucha had been gathering up and burying bodies in the Kyiv suburb while it remained under Russian control. Nebytov added that Russian troops were “tracking down” people who expressed strong pro-Ukrainian views.

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our new Russia-Ukraine war channel

Latest developments

► Russians’ view of the U.S. dramatically deteriorated last month, according to polling by the Levada Center, an independent Russian research nonprofit organization. Some 72% of Russians viewed the U.S. badly in March, compared to 55% in February. Just 17% of Russians viewed the U.S. favorably in March, compared to 31% in February, the poll says.

► President Joe Biden is not set to visit Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told the podcast "Pod Save America" Thursday.

►International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion were contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries.

►Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said his nation had “made considerable efforts to de-escalate the situation, defuse the crisis and rebuild peace." China has refused to condemn the invasion of Ukraine by strategic partner Russia, or even refer to the conflict as a war.

Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian bravery in addres marking 50 days of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his country's bravery late Thursday and said Ukraine should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians “gave us a maximum of five.”

In a video address, Zelenskyy called it “an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life – to fight.” He added: "But they didn’t know us either. And they did not know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom. Our opportunity to live the way we want."

Meanwhile, the storied Russian warship Moskva, whose history goes back to days of the Cold War, sank into the Black Sea on Thursday in the latest blow to Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

Losing the vessel, built in Ukraine during the Soviet era and named after the Russian capital, represents a military setback and symbolic defeat for Russia as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after stumbling in the north.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the Moskva — flagship of the country's Black Sea fleet — was being towed to port when it "lost its stability due to damage to the hull received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. In the conditions of stormy seas, the ship sank." But Odesa Gov. Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces struck the guided-missile cruiser with two missiles.

Countries buying Russian oil are ‘making money out of blood,’ Zelenskyy tells BBC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized European countries that continue to purchase Russian oil in an interview with the BBC.

“We don’t understand how you can make money out of blood,” Zelenskyy said. “Unfortunately, this is what some countries have been doing – European countries.”

Zelenskyy called out Germany and Hungary in particular for not participating in the Russian oil embargo many other countries, including the U.S., have put in place. He added that while countries like the U.K. and U.S. have been helpful in providing weapons, Ukraine “needs them sooner and more of them.”

“The priority word is ‘sooner,’” he said. “The priority word’s ‘quickly,’ the priority word’s ‘now.’ Because we are fighting now.”

The BBC’s full interview with Zelenskyy will air April 16 on the BBC News Channel.

-Ella Lee

UN warns 2.7 million people with disabilities at risk in Ukraine

Some 2.7 million people with disabilities are at "grave risk of harm" due to the war in Ukraine, the United Nations warned Friday.

The Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities said it received reports that people with disabilities, including children, are stranded in homes, residential care institutions and orphanages without necessary medication, food, water or other basic needs. Many have been separated from their support networks, making it more difficult to navigate their surroundings, the committee said.

The group also warned that women with disabilities are at a greater risk of sexual violence that has been reported across Ukraine.

The group called on Russia to “immediately” end the war and “observe and respect the principles of international human rights and humanitarian law.”

-Ella Lee

Russia may 'scale up missile attacks' on Kyiv

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Friday promised to ramp up “the scale of missile attacks” on Kyiv in response to Ukraine’s “diversions on the Russian territory.”

The statement comes a day after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in one of the country’s regions on the border with Ukraine, in which seven people sustained injuries.

According to Russian officials, some 100 residential buildings were damaged in Thursday’s attack on the Klimovo village in the Bryansk region. The Defense Ministry said that the Russian forces in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region shut down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter that was allegedly involved in the attack on the Bryansk region.

Authorities in another border region, Belgorod, also reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday.

— Associated Press

Moscow likely to change naval operation in Black Sea after loss of warship Moskva

Britain’s defense ministry says the loss of Russia’s naval flagship will likely force Moscow to change the way its naval forces operate in the Black Sea.

The Moskva sank after being damaged in disputed circumstances. Ukraine says it struck the vessel with missiles, while Moscow acknowledged a fire on board but not any attack.

In an update posted Friday on social media, the U.K. Ministry of Defense said the Soviet-era ship, which returned to operational service last year after a major refit, “served a key role as both a command vessel and air defence node.”

It said the sinking “means Russia has now suffered damage to two key naval assets since invading Ukraine, the first being Russia’s Alligator-class landing ship Saratov on 24 March. Both events will likely lead Russia to review its maritime posture in the Black Sea.”

— Associated Press

Russia threatens to move nukes closer if Finland, Sweden join NATO

The entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO would force Russia to strengthen its northwestern borders and place nuclear weapons in the region, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday. Medvedev noted on his Telegram channel that the length of Russia's land border with the NATO alliance would more than double. One of Russia's explanations for its invasion of Ukraine was concern over possible NATO expansion there.

“Naturally, these borders will have to be strengthened. The grouping of ground forces and air defense will be seriously strengthened, and significant naval forces will be deployed in the waters of the Gulf of Finland,” Medvedev wrote, adding that keeping the region's non-nuclear status is "out of the question."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia may 'scale up missile attacks' on Kyiv

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank Thursday after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow's invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze. The loss of the warship named for

  • Storied Russian flagship sinks in the Black Sea; Europe reportedly drafting ban on Russian oil: April 14 recap

    The Pentagon, Russia and Ukraine provided different explanations for the fate of the Moskva after an explosion, fire aboard the vessel. Thursday recap

  • Russian marries Ukrainian at US-Mexico border

    STORY: More than ten thousand kilometres away from their home countries, Russian Semen Bobrovski and Ukrainian Darina Sakhniuk got married at the Civil Registry offices of the Tijuana City Hall.Before the Russian invasion, the couple lived in Ukraine and managed to leave the country and arrive in Tijuana a fortnight ago to apply for refugee status in the United States.The US authorities only allowed Daria to enter the US as a refugee, as the Russian community has not been allowed to enter the country since the war began.The only Russians allowed to enter the US are those who can prove with a document that they have family there.Due to the restriction, the couple asked the municipal directorate of migrant services in Tijuana for support to get married.

  • Factbox-The 'Moskva', Russia's lost Black Sea Fleet flagship

    Ukraine said the fire was caused by its missile strike. The ship was thought to be located in the Black Sea somewhere off the Ukrainian port of Odesa at the time of the explosion. Whatever the cause, the episode is a setback for Russia.

  • Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

    A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch. Once there, the seafood can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China” because country of origin labelling isn’t required.

  • Live Updates | Police: Over 900 civilians dead in Kyiv area

    LVIV, Ukraine — The bodies of more than 900 civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday. Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies had been abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% of the casualties had died from sniper fire and gunshot wounds. “Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people

  • Germany seizes world's largest yacht because of its ties to Russian oligarch

    The 15,917-ton superyacht, estimated to be worth $600 million to $735 million, is being held at the Port of Hamburg in Germany.

  • School in Mariupol Heavily Damaged a Year After 'Major Overhaul'

    Footage released by the Mariupol City Council on April 15 shows heavy damage to a school that had opened on May 31, 2021, after a major reconstruction.The modernizing overhaul of Mariupol’s school No. 26 began in 2020 under a program championed by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The president received a tour of the new buildings during a visit to the city in October.On its opening day-, Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko described the school as “the epitome of great change in our city.”Reporting damage to the school on April 15, Mariupol City Council wrote: “For each of us, it will forever remain one of the best educational institutions in Mariupol and even the whole of Ukraine. Bright, modern, warm and friendly, like our city before the arrival of the Russian occupiers.” Credit: Mariupol City Council via Storyful

  • UPDATE 2-Russia says fire on the Moskva missile cruiser is contained

    Russia's defence ministry said on Thursday that sailors had contained a fire on board the Moskva missile cruiser, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, and that measures were being taken to tow it back to port. "The source of the blaze on the Moskva cruiser has been contained," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the vessel remained afloat. The defence ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire, the latest setback for Russia which has suffered a series of blows since it sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a "special military operation."

  • Toronto Maple Leafs explode with 7-3 throttling of Washington Capitals

    TORONTO — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, and Auston Matthews notched his 100th and 101st points with two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 7-3 throttling of the Washington Capitals on Thursday. Toronto captain John Tavares also chipped in four secondary assists before 18,466 at Scotiabank Arena. The win pushed the Maple Leafs (48-20-6) to a victory shy of the club record of 49, set in 2017-18. Matthews became the third player in Maple Leafs' history to s

  • Lululemon shoppers call this $39 top their 'go-to workout tank'

    What's new this week on Lululemon's sale page? See for yourself.

  • Jordan Klepper Crashes CPAC and Confronts Delusional MAGA Cultists

    Comedy CentralFor his latest segment exposing card-carrying members of the MAGA cult, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper ventured to this year’s CPAC in Orlando, Florida, where former President Donald Trump still appeared to have conservatives in a stranglehold.At the conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed the election was “stolen”; MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell had a meltdown after being asked a simple question by a reporter; and Trump called Russian President Vladimir

  • 'Tell everyone what they have done to us': A month of terror in Bucha, Ukraine

    Residents in Bucha, Ukraine, are still processing Russian forces' month-long occupation of their town.

  • Sources: Dallas police seeking Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph as 'person of interest' in murder investigation

    The Dallas Police Department is seeking an interview with Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick, after he appeared to be in surveillance footage near the scene of the shooting death of Cameron Ray on March 18.

  • Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds

    Under relentless bombardment and a Russian blockade, the key port of Mariupol is holding out, but weapons and supplies shortages could weaken the resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin's invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov. The mayor says an estimated 120,000 people remain in the city, out of Mariupol’s prewar population of about 450,000.

  • Russian soldiers 'digging up buried bodies in Mariupol'

    Black Sea flagship Moskva has sunk, Kremlin confirms Analysis: Without the Moskva, Russia’s Black Sea fleet is exposed Russian state TV parades captured Briton Aiden Aslin Stanley Johnson: Ukraine war has shown me I was wrong about Brexit Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.