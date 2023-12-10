Zelenskyy and Macron discuss frontline developments, new French arms for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron in Chisinau, June 1, 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Ukrainian leader announced on his Telegram channel on Dec. 10.

Zelenskyy informed Macron about developments at the front and thanked him for military assistance provided by France.

The two presidents also discussed the next French defense package, which will significantly increase Ukraine's firepower.

Zelenskyy thanked Macron for assistance that Paris provides to Kyiv, in particular, for preparing to receive Ukrainian pilots for the second phase of the F-16 training program.

The presidents also discussed the grain corridor, which has already transported more than 7.5 million tons of cargo, and emphasized the importance of opening negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU at the European Council summit.

"The decision of the European Council will have a significant impact on the motivation of Ukrainian society and the army," Zelenskyy said.

“In this regard, I highly appreciate the personal efforts of President Macron aimed at ensuring the unity of the EU.”

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Dec. 8. The French leader tried to change his position on Ukraine ahead of the EU summit.

Orban previously claimed that Ukrainians are not ready for negotiations, and Europeans are not ready to accept them as full members of the EU.

Orban also said that France would have to pay "more than 3.5 billion euros" to the EU's general budget if Kyiv joined the EU. He also predicted "terrible consequences" for the EU's agriculture if Ukraine joined.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 30 that France will continue to provide military support to Ukraine in 2024 and will increase the supply of ammunition.

