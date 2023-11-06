Zelenskyy invites Trump to visit Ukraine, saying ending war is not so easy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday invited Donald Trump to his country for a lesson on wartime diplomacy.

Referencing Trump’s boast that he could end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 24 hours if he’s reelected, Zelenskyy said the Republican presidential front-runner should come see the situation for himself.

“Former President Trump said that [in] about 24 hours, that he can manage it and finish the war. For me, what can I say?” Zelenskyy told NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “So he’s very welcome, as well.

“I invite President Trump. If he can come here, I will need 24 minutes – yes, 24 minutes, not more. Yes. Not more. Twenty-four minutes to explain [to] President Trump that he can’t manage this war,” he added.

Zelenskyy laid the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“[Trump] can’t bring peace because of the Putin,” Ukraine’s president said. “If — but always there is an ‘if’ — if [Trump’s] not trying, and if he’s not ready to give our territory for this terrible man, for the Putin, if you are not ready to give it, if you are not ready to give our independence, he – he – he can’t manage it. Yes.”

Unmentioned by Zelenskyy was his own history with Trump, who was impeached in 2019 for trying to pressure the Ukrainian leader into digging up dirt on then-Sen. Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Biden visited Ukraine earlier this year, days before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion. GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie has visited, too. Mike Pence made the trip before dropping out of the presidential race.

Zelenskyy said Sunday that he hasn’t had any contact with Trump since Trump left office in 2021.

Asked whether he thinks Trump has Ukraine’s back, Zelenskyy was skeptical.

“Really, I don’t know. I hope that … it depends not only on the president institutionally. I think it depends on the opinion of Americans, of your society,” he said.