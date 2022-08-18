High-level talks in Ukraine yield little reported progress

·5 min read

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Turkey's leader and the U.N. chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would follow up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, given that most of the matters discussed would require the Kremlin's agreement.

With the meetings held at such a high level — it was the first visit to Ukraine by Erdogan since the war began, and the second by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres — some had hoped for breakthroughs, if not toward an overall peace, then at least on specific issues. But none was apparent.

Meeting in the western city of Lviv, far from the front lines, the leaders discussed expanding exchanges of prisoners of war and arranging for U.N. atomic energy experts to visit and help secure Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, which is in the middle of fierce fighting that has raised fears of catastrophe.

Erdogan has positioned himself as a go-between in efforts to stop the fighting. While Turkey is a member of NATO, its wobbly economy is reliant on Russia for trade, and it has tried to steer a middle course between the two combatants.

The Turkish president urged the international community after the talks not to abandon diplomatic efforts to end the war that has killed tens of thousands and forced more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes.

He repeated that Turkey is willing to act as “mediator and facilitator” and added, “I remain convinced that the war will end at the negotiating table.”

In March, Turkey hosted talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators that failed to end the hostilities.

On the battlefield, meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed overnight in heavy Russian missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday.

Russia's military claimed that it struck a base for foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv, killing 90. There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian side.

In the latest incident on Russian soil near the border with Ukraine, an ammunition dump caught fire in a village in the Belgorod region, the regional governor said. No casualties were reported. Video posted online, whose authenticity couldn’t be verified, showed orange flames and black smoke, with the sound of multiple explosions.

Elsewhere, Russian officials reported that anti-aircraft defenses shot down drones in the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula at Kerch and near the Belbek airfield in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol. Explosions in recent weeks on the peninsula have destroyed warplanes and caused other damage at military airfields.

Heightening international tensions, Russia deployed warplanes carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its Kaliningrad region, an enclave surrounded by NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

One major topic at the talks in Lviv was the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling the complex.

Condemning the Kremlin for what he called "nuclear blackmail,” Zelenskyy demanded that Russian troops leave the plant and that a team from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency be allowed in.

“The area needs to be demilitarized, and we must tell it as it is: Any potential damage in Zaporizhzhia is suicide,” Guterres said at a news conference.

Erdogan likewise expressed concern over the fighting around the plant, saying, “We don’t want to experience another Chernobyl" — a reference to the world’s worst nuclear accident, in Ukraine in 1986.

Zelenskyy and the U.N. chief agreed Thursday on arrangements for an IAEA mission to the plant, according to the president's website. But it was not immediately clear whether the Kremlin would consent to the terms. As for a pullout of troops, a Russian Foreign Ministry official said earlier that that would leave the plant “vulnerable."

Fears mounted Thursday when Russian and Ukrainian authorities accused each other of plotting to attack the site and then blame the other side. Late Thursday, multiple rounds of Ukrainian shelling struck the city in which the power plant is local, a Russian official reported.

Guterres used the talks in Lviv to name Gen. Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead a previously announced U.N. fact-finding mission to the Olenivka prison where 53 Ukrainian POWs were killed in an explosion in July. Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for the blast.

Also on the agenda Thursday: an increase in grain exports. Earlier this summer, the U.N. and Turkey brokered an agreement clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of corn and other grain stuck in its Black Sea ports since the Russian invasion.

The blockage has worsened world food shortages, driven up prices and heightened fears of famine, especially in Africa. Yet even with the deal, only a trickle of Ukrainian grain has made it out — some 600,000 tons by Turkey's estimate.

Zelenskyy said Thursday that he proposed expanding the shipments. Guterres, for his part, touted the operation's success but added, “There is a long way to go before this will be translated into the daily life of people at their local bakery and in their markets.”

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Derek Gatopoulos And Suzan Fraser, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Outrage ignites in India as group of rapists freed from prison for 'good behaviour'

    The group of 11 men were sentenced to life for gang-raping a pregnant woman in 2002 during religious turmoil in the state of Gujarat.View on euronews

  • Denmark to invest $5.5 billion in new warships

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark expects to invest 40 billion Danish crowns ($5.47 billion) in new warships as the NATO member seeks to bolster its maritime security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Thursday. As part of the investments due over the next 20 to 25 years, a partnership with the country's maritime industry was launched, aiming to develop and build the new warships in Denmark, Defence Minister Morten Bodskov said in a statement.

  • Afghan advisers who helped Canada's military say gov't has further delayed rescue of families from Taliban

    After the fall of Afghanistan's capital Kabul more than a year ago, the families of some Canadian citizens who assisted Canadian military forces are still being hunted by the Taliban government in that country. Some 45 language and cultural advisers — Canadian citizens who were recent Afghan immigrants — were recruited by Canada's Department of National Defence to carry out dangerous assignments like gathering intelligence on the Taliban and warning of attacks during the war in Afghanistan. Now,

  • Russian jets suspected of violating Finnish airspace, defence ministry says

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Two Russian MiG-31 fighter jets are suspected of violating Finnish airspace on Thursday morning near the coastal city of Porvoo on the Gulf of Finland, the Finnish defence ministry said. The suspected violation happened at 0640 GMT and the jets were westbound, communications chief Kristian Vakkuri told Reuters, adding the aircraft were in Finnish airspace for two minutes. The Finnish airforce identified the planes and the Border Guard had already launched an investigation into the violation, the ministry statement added.

  • Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel

    REGINA — Saskatchewan plans to send people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government. Health Minister Paul Merriman said the Saskatchewan Party government will begin paying a Calgary clinic this fall to perform 20 knee and hip surgeries a month for those on the province's surgical wait list. "If somebody does have the option to go to Calgary, they will incur the travel expenses back and forth, but they would have their surgery done consider

  • Russia calls U.N. idea to demilitarise Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant unacceptable

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected a proposal by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying it would make the facility "more vulnerable". The plant, Europe's largest of its kind, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a "special military operation". Fears have grown in recent weeks over its safety and the risks of a possible Fukushima-style nuclear accident after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling it.

  • Videos from dolphins with GoPros strapped to their sides reveal they hunt venomous sea snakes and emit eerie 'victory squeals'

    Before he died, the "father of marine mammal science" strapped cameras onto bottlenose dolphins. The resulting footage shocked his colleagues.

  • Prince Harry Makes Surprise Visit to Africa to Host U.S. Officials Touring Wildlife Areas

    Prince Harry recently spoke about his passion for Africa, sharing it's where he knew he found a "soulmate" in wife Meghan Markle

  • A Chinese company accused of ripping off Apple designs unveiled a new humanoid robot that looks a lot like Tesla's

    Last week, the Chinese tech company unveiled its first look at CyberOne during a live event in Beijing.

  • Total of 17 dead in two attacks on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv -official

    KHARKIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -A total of 17 people were killed and 42 were injured in two separate Russian attacks on the major northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the regional governor said on Thursday. Governor Oleh Synehubov said more bodies had been discovered as rescuers picked their way through destroyed houses. "As of now, 17 people have died in Kharkiv ... and 42 people have been injured," he wrote on Telegram, describing the attacks as "an act of terrorism".

  • Asset managers on alert after 'WhatsApp' crackdown on banks

    Asset managers are tightening controls on personal communication tools such as WhatsApp as they join banks in trying to ensure employees play by the rules when they do business with clients remotely. Regulators had already begun to clamp down on the use of unauthorised messaging tools to discuss potentially market-moving matters, but the issue gathered urgency when the pandemic forced more finance staff to work from home in 2020. Most of the companies caught in communications and record-keeping probes by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have been banks - which have collectively been fined or have set aside more than $1 billion to cover regulatory penalties.

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • S.Korea to attend preliminary meeting of U.S.-led chipmaker group

    South Korea is expected to attend a preliminary meeting for a U.S.-led group of major microchip manufacturers including Taiwan and Japan, South Korea's foreign minister said on Thursday. Seoul's participation in the preliminary meeting for the so-called "Chip 4" group could heighten the stakes for South Korea as it seeks to navigate the contest between the United States and China over semiconductor and micro processing technology. Semiconductors are South Korea's No. 1 export item.

  • Manitoba increasing minimum wage to $13.50 with plans to reach $15 next year

    WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province is increasing the minimum wage to$13.50 an hour come October, up from $11.95. She says it will keep Manitoba competitive with other provinces and help people cope with inflation. The province says the increase is part of a plan to gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 by October 2023. It plans to boost the minimum wage to $14.15 next April. The province says it plans to speak with small businesses about support programs to help ad

  • An indicator with a perfect track record shows stocks haven't bottomed yet - and markets shouldn't rule out a hard landing, BofA says

    The so-called Rule of 20 has flashed at every market bottom since September 1974, according to Bank of America.

  • Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's central bank chief said Thursday he is hopeful the crisis-ridden island nation can reach a preliminary agreement that could lead to a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund when officials from the financial institution visit Sri Lanka later this month. The Indian Ocean country is facing its worst economic crisis and has been negotiating with the IMF while government leaders in Colombo have said Sri Lanka is effectively bankrupt. Nandalal Weeras

  • Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds on Touring with 4 Kids, Writing Through Loss and Aiding Ukraine

    Fresh off the release of a new compilation album, Mercury — Acts 1 & 2, Imagine Dragons is in the midst of the North American leg of the Mercury World Tour — the band's first in three years

  • Hurricane winds, fierce storms leave 8 dead in France, Italy

    PARIS (AP) — Violent thunderstorms and hurricane-force winds left at least eight dead Thursday in France and Italy, uprooting trees in Tuscany and on the French island of Corsica and ripping away brick shards from St. Mark's famed bell tower in Venice. Over 100 boats in the Mediterranean Sea called for emergency help, authorities said. The storm produced gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas, the national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power o

  • In call with Israeli PM, Scholz condemns Holocaust denial

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israel's prime minister Thursday that he condemns any attempts to deny or downplay the Holocaust, offering reassurance after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage with remarks to that effect earlier this week. Speaking at a joint news conference with Scholz in Berlin, Abbas on Tuesday accused Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Scholz, who was standing next to Abbas, didn't immediately react to the comments but later strongly criticized them.

  • Factbox-'You'll be glad you bought a flamethrower': The tweets of Elon Musk

    Musk has a history of being unconventional, posting irreverent tweets. Below are some other tweets by Musk - who has more than 103 million followers - which have taken investors, Twitter users, Twitter's board and the rest of his audience by surprise. May 13, 2022: "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."