Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

·7 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, the regional police chief said in a briefing Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, we understand that under the (Russian) occupation, people were simply executed in the streets,” Nebytov said.

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, he added.

“The most victims were found in Bucha, where there are more than 350 corpses,” he said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged aggression on Russian territory, an ominous warning that followed Moscow's stinging loss of its flagship in the Black Sea.

The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with airstrikes in Bryansk, a region bordering Ukraine. Authorities in another border region of Russia also reported Ukrainian shelling Thursday.

“The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on the Russian territory,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Russia issued the warning while it continues to prepare for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, locals in the pummeled southeastern city of Mariupol reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies.

In Kyiv, a renewed bombardment could mean a return to the steady wail of air raid sirens heard during the early days of the invasion and to fearful nights sheltering in subway stations. Tentative signs of pre-war life have resurfaced in the capital after Russian troops failed to capture the city and retreated to concentrate on eastern Ukraine, leaving behind evidence of possible war crimes.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.

However, Ukrainian officials said their forces did strike a key Russian warship with missiles. If true, the reported Wednesday attack on the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, named for the Russian capital, would represent an important victory for Ukraine and a symbolic defeat for Russia.

The warship sank while being towed to port Thursday after suffering heavy damage under circumstances that remained in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board but not any attack. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze.

The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. If Ukrainian forces took out the vessel, it was likely the largest warship to be sunk in combat since 1982. A British submarine torpedoed an Argentine navy cruiser called the ARA General Belgrano during the Falklands War, killing over 300 sailors.

The sinking of the Russian warship reduces Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea, although military analysts disagreed on the event's significance to the course of the war. Either way, the loss was viewed as emblematic of Moscow's fortunes in a seven-week invasion widely seen as a historic blunder following the retreat from the Kyiv region and much of northern Ukraine.

“A ‘flagship’ russian warship is a worthy diving site. We have one more diving spot in the Black Sea now. Will definitely visit the wreck after our victory in the war,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted Friday in a boast.

In his nightly address Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”

Russia's warning of renewed airstrikes did not stop Kyiv residents from taking advantage of a sunny and slightly warmer spring day as the weekend approached. More people than usual were out on the streets Friday, walking dogs, riding electric scooters and strolling hand in hand.

In one central park, a small group of people including a woman draped in a Ukrainian flag danced to the music of a portable speaker.

Residents reported hearing explosions in parts of Kyiv overnight, but it was not clear what sites were targeted.

News about the Moskva overshadowed Russian claims of advances in the southern port city of Mariupol, which Moscow's forces have blockaded since the early days of the invasion. Dwindling numbers of Ukrainian defenders have held out against a siege that has come at a horrific cost to trapped and starving civilians.

Mariupol’s mayor said this week that more than 10,000 civilians had died and the death toll could surpass 20,000. Other Ukrainian officials have said they expect to find evidence in Mariupol of atrocities against civilians like the ones discovered in Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv.

The Mariupol City Council said Friday that locals reported seeing Russian troops digging up bodies that were buried in residential courtyards and not allowing new burials “of people killed by them.”

"Why the exhumation is being carried out and where the bodies will be taken is unknown,” the council said on the Telegram messaging app.

Mariupol’s capture would allow Russian forces in the south, which came up through the annexed Crimean Peninsula, to fully link up with troops in the Donbas region, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and the target of the looming offensive.

Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian forces in the Donbas since 2014, the same year Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine. Russia has recognized the independence of two rebel-held areas of the region.

Although it's not certain when Russia will launch the full-scale campaign, a regional Ukrainian official said Friday that seven people died and 27 were injured after Russian forces opened fire on buses carrying civilians in the village of Borovaya, near the northeastern city of Kharkiv. The claim could not be independently verified.

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office, told Ukraine’s Suspilne news website, that Ukrainian authorities had opened criminal proceedings in connection with a suspected “violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.”

A large explosion also struck the eastern city of Kramatorsk, where a missile strike on a train station a week earlier killed more than 50 people as thousands heeding warnings to evacuate the Donbas area waited to leave.

Associated Press journalists in Kramatorsk heard the sound of a rocket or missile and then the blast, followed by sirens wailing Friday. It was not immediately clear what was hit or whether there were casualties. A day earlier, a factory in the same city was hit by an airstrike.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region “liquidated a squad of mercenaries from a Polish private military company” of up to 30 people and “liberated” an iron and steel factor in Mariupol. The claims could not be independently verified.

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry explained the damage to the Moskva by saying that a fire had caused ammunition on board to detonate. Apart from the cruise missiles, the Moskva also carried air-defense missiles and other guns.

The ministry did not say what might have caused the blaze but reported that the crew, which usually numbers about 500, abandoned the vessel. It was not clear if there were any casualties.

Maksym Marchenko, governor of Ukraine's Black Sea region of Odesa, said Ukrainian forces struck the Moskva with two Neptune missiles and caused “serious damage.” The Neptune is an anti-ship missile recently developed by Ukraine based on an earlier Soviet design.

According to the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, the missile system can hit targets up to 280 kilometers (175 miles) away. That would have put the Moskva within range, based on where the ship was when the fire began.

Other Russian ships in the northern Black Sea moved farther south after the Moskva incident, a senior U.S. defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal military assessments.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 with the goal, according to Western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly one. It has since suffered thousands of military casualties. The conflict has killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and forced millions more to flee.

___

Fisch reported from Kramatorsk. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Adam Schreck And Yesica Fisch, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden authorises ‘new capabilities’ for Ukrainian forces in latest $800m assistance package

    ‘The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself’

  • Rainy weather could give Ukrainian military a boost in Donbas region

    Rainy weather could give Ukrainian military a boost in Donbas region

  • Ukraine war: Loss of Russian Moskva missile cruiser means port of Odesa is now a bit safer

    The sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser means that the crucial city of Odesa is now a bit safer, and any Russian attack on the port would be harder. The possible demonstration of Ukrainian forces' ability to reach ships out at sea means the Russians will have more trouble than they may have expected in launching a maritime attack on Odesa. Without the ground forces moving in on Odesa an amphibious assault would have been very hazardous indeed.

  • How a 15-Year-Old Boy Was Extracted from War-Torn Ukraine by a Marine Vet: 'I'm Going In'

    Tony Sabio was told by friends that it was "unsafe and unstable and nobody should be going anywhere around there" — but, he tells PEOPLE, that "just wasn't an option"

  • Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

    President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Much of what the United States collects is shared; some is not.

  • Armenians want 'actions, not words' from Canada

    As the Russia-Ukraine war monopolizes the world’s attention, the Armenian diaspora in Canada is watching with apprehension as another conflict flares up in another part of the world to which they have close ties, fearing it will lead to another full-scale war. They are also perturbed at the Canadian government’s lack of response to this geopolitical issue that affects their large community of approximately 90,000 members, according to the Armenian Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Aff

  • Heather Rae El Moussa's Fave Vegan Snacks Will Give You Serious Cravings

    Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae El Moussa, 34, just shared some of her favorite vegan snacks in a Q&A on Instagram. Read on for her nine go-to treats.

  • Activist who was imprisoned in China returns to Taiwan

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese pro-democracy activist who served five years in China returned to Taiwan on Friday morning, the island's Central News Agency reported. Lee Ming-che was arrested by Chinese authorities in 2017 and charged with subversion of state power. His arrest was China’s first criminal prosecution of a nonprofit worker since Beijing passed a law tightening controls over foreign non-governmental organizations in 2016. Lee had given online lectures on Taiwan’s democratization

  • China releases jailed Taiwanese activist, sends him home

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A Taiwanese activist jailed in China returned to Taiwan on Friday after completing a five-year sentence. Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, disappeared while visiting China in 2017. Li landed at Taiwan's main international airport in Taoyuan, and will have to complete government-mandated quarantine, a group of Taiwanese human rights groups that campaigned for his release said in a statement.

  • UK asylum deal: Is Rwanda a land of safety or fear?

    Visitors to Rwanda are often impressed by its efficiency, but should be careful what they say.

  • How big a loss to Russia is the sinking of the Moskva missile cruiser?

    Ukraine says the Moskva's fate was sealed by a missile strike launched by its forces from the coast which ripped open the hulking Soviet-era ship's hull. Russia's defence ministry has not confirmed that version of events. WHAT CAPABILITIES DOES THE SINKING DEPRIVE RUSSIA OF?

  • Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

    A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch. Once there, the seafood can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China” because country of origin labelling isn’t required.

  • More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region, Ukraine regional police say; Zelenskyy praises Ukrainian bravery: Live Ukraine updates

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy praised his country's bravery. Meanwhile, Russia promises to 'scale up missile attacks' on Kyiv. Live updates

  • Russian warship badly damaged after Kyiv claims missile strike while Putin’s troops regroup in eastern Ukraine

    Losing the Moskva ship would be a military and symbolic blow for Russia as war enters its eighth week

  • Ukraine's port of Mariupol holds out against all odds

    Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans

  • Easter Egg Roll returns after 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping to stir up some “egg-citement” when the Easter Egg Roll returns on Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden expect to welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. The first lady, who is a teacher, is calling it the “Egg-ucation Roll," aides said, and is turning the South Lawn into a school community with a variety of educational stations

  • Community rallies behind Nova Scotia fisherman delivering aid in Ukraine

    When the conflict started in Ukraine, lobster fisherman Lex Brukovskiy decided to leave his small fishing village in western Nova Scotia to deliver aid in his homeland. Before leaving Meteghan, Brukovskiy put measures in place and got his business in order in the event he was unable to make it back to Nova Scotia, including appointing a substitute operator for his lobster boat with permission from DFO. Chris Melanson, who has temporarily taken over the boat and business, said although Brukovskiy

  • Russia seeks Brazil's help to prevent expulsion from IMF, World Bank

    Russia has asked Brazil for support in the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the G20 group of top economies to help it counter crippling sanctions imposed by the West since it invaded Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov wrote to Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asking for Brazil's "support to prevent political accusations and discrimination attempts in international financial institutions and multilateral fora." "Behind the scenes work is underway in the IMF and World Bank to limit or even expel Russia from the decision-making process," Siluanov wrote.

  • Alleghany shareholder sues to block $11.6 billion Berkshire buyout over lack of disclosures

    Alleghany Corp, which agreed last month to be acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was sued on Wednesday by a shareholder who accused the insurance company of making inadequate and misleading disclosures about the $11.6 billion takeover. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the plaintiff Shiva Stein said Alleghany failed in a proxy statement to adequately explain the financial basis for the "fairness opinion" issued by its bankers at Goldman Sachs, which assessed whether the deal was fair to shareholders. Absent additional disclosures, "plaintiff will be unable to make a fully-informed decision regarding whether to vote in favor of the proposed transaction, and she is thus threatened with irreparable harm," the complaint said.

  • Italy is planning to cut back on Russian gas by getting more from Egypt

    Italian gas and oil giant Eni signed a framework agreement that could provide up to 3 billion cubic meters of LNG from Egypt this year.