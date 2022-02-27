Zelenskyy is a courageous leader. He deserves both America's admiration and support.

“I need ammunition, not a ride.” Those are the words proclaimed by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the midst of terrible death and destruction and the most egregious threat to Europe since World War II, Ukrainians are teaching the rest of the world a lesson about freedom, resolve and love of country.

When offered an escape from Kyiv, allegedly by the United States, the 44-year-old Ukrainian president immediately rejected the notion and demonstrated selfless leadership and a portrait of courage generally reserved for Hollywood.

Many leaders would have abandoned ship, putting their own personal safety above that of their countrymen. Zelenskyy, on the other hand, is taking a stand for freedom, boldly demonstrating that freedom is worth fighting for; that a government of, by and for the people is worth defending. It is the very same idea that the United States of America was founded upon, and the very same fight our ancestors fought for during the early stages of our own inception.

I was in Kyiv, Ukraine, just four short weeks ago, part of a congressional delegation consisting of eight Democrats and three Republicans. It was the very last delegation allowed to enter the country before the tragic, yet completely predictable invasion began. I walked the streets of Kyiv, talked to Ukrainians and developed a sense of the incredible pride they had for their country. During the trip I had the opportunity to personally talk with President Zelenskyy, to hear firsthand his love for Ukraine and to learn about his passion for his country.

We discussed energy security and the leverage that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline gives Putin. He told our delegation that without the pipeline Putin would not have the leverage over Ukraine and Eastern Europe to prosecute an invasion. For nearly twenty minutes the president discussed the importance of strength and the role energy security plays in national security.

It was a topic I know well, one that I have stressed since the very first day of being sworn into Congress. Zelenskyy harped on deterrence and how energy was being weaponized by Putin, therefore allowing a bully to control Eastern Europe. Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian leaders pointed to the worldwide environment of weakness that had emboldened Putin; an environment that would likely lead to an invasion because Putin remained unchecked by the West.

Most poignant however, was a response elicited from Zelenskyy during our meeting about Ukrainian borders. When asked what a suitable diplomatic off-ramp might be, he immediately responded. I recall him saying, “We are not a lowest bidder country. Our borders matter. Border security matters and we will fight for our country. We have tasted freedom and we will not give it up." That moment may have been lost on my colleagues, but it was not lost on me.

Before us stood a lion of a leader; a relative newcomer to politics, but a man who was determined to stay the course, to fight for this idea of freedom that the Ukrainian people have only known for 31 years since departing the former Soviet Union.

Today, the world is witnessing bold courage in the face of evil. Zelenskyy is demonstrating the type of leadership that is needed right here in our own country. The type of leadership the world desperately needs to deter criminals and thugs like Putin. Zelenskyy’s pleas to the Russian people have ignited protests throughout Russia; his courageous leadership has emboldened many countries formerly friendly with Russia like Hungary and Kazakhstan to denounce Putin and side with freedom.

His actions in Kyiv will undoubtedly give hope to Ukrainians that this is a fight worth fighting and that it is not over.

President Biden, support Ukraine with more lethal aid and ensure Putin can never make use of Nord Stream 2. Take note of President Zelenskyy’s courage, resolve and desire to defeat evil through strength. Before us stands a lion.

U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, a Repub represents the 11th district in Texas in Congress. Follow him on Twitter @RepPfluger

