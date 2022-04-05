EU determined to increase energy sanctions against Russia; Zelenskyy to address UN: Live Ukraine updates

Celina Tebor and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The European Union is considering a ban on all coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting Moscow's lucrative energy income for its war in Ukraine.

The EU is determined to increase sanctions against Russia amid emerging evidence emerges of mass slayings of Ukrainian civilians by invading Russian forces, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday. Le Maire said there is a “total determination” from all 27 European Union countries for more severe sanctions targeting oil and coal. Europe’s dependence on Russian oil, natural gas and coal had left energy sanctions off the table amid fears the entire continent could plunge into recession.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to address U.N. Security Council on Tuesday amid a growing global chorus condemning Russia for its brutal tactics in Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, addressing a mayors forum organized by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, urged countries to halt all business with Russia "because every euro, every cent, they receive from Russians – or what you send to Russia – has the blood of Ukrainians on it."

USA TODAY ON TELEGRAM: Join our new Russia-Ukraine war channel to receive updates straight to your phone.

THE NEWS COMES TO YOU: Get the latest updates on the situation in Ukraine. Sign up here

Latest developments

►Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev dismissed the report of civilian deaths as propaganda, claiming Ukrainian forces killed their own people "in a bid to dehumanize Russia and tarnish its image as much as possible."

► E.U. Commission: President Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy this week.

► The war will have a worldwide economic impact far beyond Europe: a World Bank report released Tuesday predicted slowing growth and rising poverty in Asia during the coming months due to disruptions to supplies of commodities, financial strains, and higher prices.

►The Ukrainian government says 18 journalists have been killed and 13 wounded in the country since the war began. In addition, eight have been abducted or taken prisoner and three are missing.

Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to emphasize the discovery of the bodies of more than 400 civilians that were found in Kyiv-area towns recently retaken from Russian forces when he pleads for more arms and stiffer sanctions before the U.N. Security Council. Germany and France have already reacted by expelling dozens of Russian diplomats, suggesting they were spies. Biden said Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.

The U.N. body will also receive a briefing from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday. U.N. officials are trying to arrange a cease-fire.

"It’s very difficult to conduct negotiations when you see what they did (in Bucha)," Zelenskyy said, adding that "dead people have been found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured" in the suburb and elsewhere.

EU targets coal, oil, but not natural gas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying the EU needed to increase the pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the ban on coal imports would be worth $4.4 billion per year. She added that the EU has already started working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.

Von der Leyen didn’t mention natural gas. A consensus among the 27 EU member countries on targeting gas that’s used to generate electricity, heat homes and power industry would be more difficult to secure.

Website links Ukraine refugees with hosts around the globe

A group of Harvard University students have created a website to help Ukrainian refugees find housing around the world.

Ukrainetakeshelter.com, created by Avi Schiffmann and Marco Burstein, encourages everyone with space in their homes to post a listing. Refugees and hosts must provide identity verification either through government issued ID card or passport. Over 18,000 prospective hosts have signed up on the site. On a recent day, Burstein and Schiffman logged 800,000 users.

Burstein said he, Schiffman and Irish software engineer Daniel Conlon have been "blown away" by the response.

“We’ve heard all sorts of amazing stories of hosts and refugees getting connected all over the world,” Burstein said. “We have hosts in almost any country you can imagine from Hungary and Romania and Poland to Canada to Australia."

State Department calls atrocities part of a 'broader, troubling campaign'

The credible reports of torture, rape and civilian executions in Ukraine are probably not the acts of rogue soldiers, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.

'“They are part of a broader, troubling campaign,” he said at a State Department briefing.

Price said the world has been shocked by “the horrifying images of the Kremlin's brutality” in Bucha and other cities near Kyiv. Civilians, many with their hands tied, were apparently executed in the streets.

Others were dumped in mass graves. As they’ve retreated, Russians have also left behind land mines and booby traps to injure more Ukrainians and slow recovery, Price said.

The apparent atrocities will be one of the topics of discussion when Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with his NATO counterparts in Belgium this week.

Allies are already discussing additional sanctions and ways to help Ukraine document war crimes for a criminal prosecution, Price said. The U.S. has contributed both money and manpower to help Ukraine’s prosecutor general compile a case.

— Maureen Groppe

Atrocities near Kyiv fuel global outrage. Will it be a tipping point in the war?

German president admits mistakes with Russia

Germany’s president is admitting mistakes in policy toward Russia in his previous job as foreign minister. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier served twice foreign minister, most recently from 2013 to 2017, and pursued dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin to cultivate energy ties. Russia provides Germany with about one-third of it oil and gas and more than half its coal.

Ukraine and Polish officials have criticized Steinmeier for being too close to Russia. Ukraine's ambassador to Berlin boycotted a peace concert with Russian artists organized by Steinmeier. Steinmeier told ZDF television Tuesday that “we failed on many points,” including efforts to encourage Russia toward democracy and respecting human rights.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: EU to increase energy sanctions against Russia

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BBC News' Clive Myrie Reflects On Moment He Shed A Tear During Live Broadcast From Ukraine

    "The wind blew across my face and through my eyes and a single tear came out."

  • Ukraine war: Beijing assures Kyiv that China supports peace talks

    In their second phone call since Russia invaded Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba on Monday that Beijing continues to support peace talks and aims to play a constructive role. According to a Chinese readout of the call, Wang said that Ukraine has “enough wisdom to make its own choices” regarding the conflict, without elaborating what that meant. Wang also reiterated Beijing’s gratitude to Ukraine for keeping Chinese civilians safe, and express

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow plans to take control of 'entire' Donbas region, warns Nato chief

    Truss calls for punishments on Putin after Bucha Satellite images of Bucha debunk Russian denials of mass killings Russian troops readying for big attack in Luhansk region Mayor’s tortured body found alongside husband and son Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • MATCHDAY: Chelsea faces Madrid, Villarreal plays Bayern

    A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE The remaining first-leg games in the Champions League quarterfinals see Chelsea host Real Madrid in a rematch from last season's semifinals and Bayern travel to Villarreal. Chelsea is the defending champion but mired in off-field problems with the club up for sale. Real Madrid — the current Spanish league leader — will look to put up a better showing against Chelsea than last season, when the 13-time champions were held

  • Kuwait's government resigns as political crisis intensifies

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait's government resigned on Tuesday, just months after its formation, opening up new uncertainty as the tiny country grapples with a worsening political crisis that has blocked critical economic and social reforms. Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah submitted the cabinet's resignation to the crown prince, state-run KUNA news agency reported, ahead of a no-confidence vote in Parliament later this week that sought to remove him fr

  • Bank of Spain sees inflation hitting 7.5% in 2022, lower growth in 2022, 2023

    Spain's central bank on Tuesday lowered its economic growth forecast for this year and next due to the impact of inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said the pace of recovery had already slowed down in the first quarter. The Bank of Spain now expects gross domestic product to expand 4.5% in 2022, down from its December estimate of 5.4%. "The conflict in Ukraine and the economic sanctions imposed on Russia are expected to have a severe impact on growth prospects for the coming quarters," it said in a report.

  • China's foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart

    China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in a phone call on Monday, with Beijing again calling on talks to end the conflict in Ukraine. The call, which Beijing said was made at Ukraine's request, was the first reported high-level conversation between the countries since March 1, when Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to stop Russia's invasion, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said at the time.

  • Sri Lankan lawmakers seek interim government to solve crisis

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A group of Sri Lankan governing party lawmakers called Tuesday for the appointment of an interim government, warning that a failure to do so would lead to violence and anarchy, as demonstrators continue to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. The lawmakers urged the speaker of Parliament to lead discussions with all parties to select an interim prime minister with the support of a majority of legisla

  • Russian artist recreates photos of Bucha dead in protest outside Kremlin

    A Russian artist has recreated a photo of a dead man in the Ukrainian town of Bucha in protest against alleged Russian atrocities there.

  • Return of Paul George sparks defensive uptick for Clippers

    In the three games Paul George has played since returning from an elbow injury, coach Tyronn Lue has noticed an uptick in the Clippers' defensive mentality.

  • Ikea? I barely know her: Drag Race Sweden announced

    RuPaul's Drag Race empire grows as Sweden gets its own competition for lady lingonberries to battle it out for a crown.

  • Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees

    STORY: The refugees, aged between six and 66-years-old, were seen arriving at Tokyo's International Airport on a special government plane that was arranged by Japan's foreign minister during a trip to Poland.They join about 400 other Ukrainian refugees already in Japan, most of them having entered on a 90-day visa, which they can then convert to a special one-year working visa. Officials have not said if Japan will lay on more special flights or how many refugees might be allowed in.Japanese resident, Hironori Murakami said he strongly support the government's gesture, and hoped that Japan would open its door to more refugees.Another resident, Mayumi Oogaki said she believes the Japanese government should have acted sooner to protect refugees from crime and to help relieve the burden on countries surrounding Ukraine.

  • Sudan Darfur crisis: ICC to try war crimes suspect

    The trial is a momentous day for victims of the conflict in Sudan, a human rights lawyer says.

  • Zelensky Visits Heavily Damaged Towns Near Kyiv Following Russian Withdrawal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv Oblast on April 4 to see the destruction left by the Russian invasion.The bodies of civilians were found in the street in Bucha after Russian troops withdrew and mass graves were uncovered.Speaking to reporters, Zelensky called the Russian actions a war crime and genocide, according to a translation of a video posted by Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne News.The statement echoed comments he made the previous day alleging torture and executions of civilians at the hands of Russian forces.In footage shared on the president’s Facebook page, Zelensky can be seen answering reporters’ questions in Ukrainian while standing next to a burned-out fuel tanker on a Bucha street with heavily damaged homes in the background.Zelensky said in a post on his official Telegram channel on April 4 that he also visited a center distributing humanitarian aid to residents.Elsewhere in the footage, Zelensky can be seen walking along a partially destroyed bridge in the neighboring town of Irpin. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Roman Abramovich injected himself into the Ukraine peace talks to curry favor with the governments sanctioning his business empire, experts say

    The UK and the EU sanctioned Roman Abramovich last month. The Russian oligarch is now working for peace to save his own skin, experts told Insider.

  • ‘Content is Our Weapon’: Ukraine’s TV Industry Presents United Front at MipTV

    Ukraine doesn’t need mercy, pity or condolences, noted Film.UA Group CEO Victoria Yarmoshchuk at MipTV on Monday. What it needs are new projects, international co-operations and jobs for people in the creative sector. “On the first day of war, we realized that content is our weapon. Ukrainian stories are not local stories; they can be […]

  • Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged."This guy is brutal. And what's happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone's seen it."Footage and photographs showed mass graves, and bodies of civilians lying in the street, next to toppled bicycles or grocery bags... some with their hands tied and gunshot wounds to the head, after Ukrainian forces seized the town back from Russian troops. "We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the details so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday while touring the devastation in Bucha that the deaths constituted genocide by Russian troops."You are here today and can see what happened. We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with severed limbs, raped women, murdered children. I think it is more than… This is a genocide.”The Kremlin denied any accusations of murdering civilians, and said the graves and corpses in Bucha had been staged.Before Bucha, Ukraine and its Western allies accused Russian forces of targeting civilians, citing the bombing of a maternity hospital in Mariupol and a theater marked as sheltering children.The International Criminal Court has already begun an investigation. Rebecca Hamilton, Associate professor of law at American University Washington College of Law, says while it can take years to bring a defendant to trial for war crimes, it is a worthwhile pursuit. "The people who are victims and survivors of the crimes that we are seeing deserve justice. And as an international community and these prosecutions would take place in an international forum, it sends a strong, expressive signal that these kinds of activities are not acceptable."U.S. defense officials said the Pentagon could not independently confirm the atrocities. Biden previously called Putin a war criminal following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor - words the Kremlin has said further damaged U.S.-Russian ties.

  • Sri Lanka MPs leave Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led coalition

    More than 40 aligned with Mr Rajapaksa's coalition say they will independently represent themselves.

  • RPT-Eight years after Maidan revolution, Ukraine better equipped for infowar with Russia

    For Yevhen Fedchenko, the information war hit home when his aunt said she would not come to visit because she believed she would be beaten and killed in Ukraine for speaking Russian. For Alya Shandra, it was her Danish then-boyfriend's decision to abandon a visit to Kyiv because he thought there were Nazis in Ukraine. They both became so angry at the refusal of their loved ones to set foot in Ukraine because of what they had read, heard or watched about the country in 2014, when mass protests in central Kyiv toppled an unpopular pro-Russian president, that they decided to find ways to challenge a narrative they rejected.

  • Bruce Willis's aphasia diagnosis draws attention to a common cognitive disorder

    Across Canada and the United States, more than two million people are living with aphasia and its language and communication challenges.