Zelensky warns devastation of Borodyanka ‘more horrific’ than Bucha

The destruction of the town of Borodyanka is “more horrific” than what was discovered in Bucha, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has warned.

The Ukrainian president said there are “more victims” from Russia’s occupation in the town located to the northwest of Kyiv.

Last week’s discovery of bodies strewn in the streets in Bucha and mass graves prompted global outcry and accusations of genocide.

In a speech posted on his Facebook page, Mr Zelensky said: “The work to clear the rubble in Borodyanka has begun, it’s significantly more horrific there. There are even more victims from the Russian occupiers.”

Pictures show the town heavily damaged from Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said 26 bodies had been recovered from the rubble of two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodyanka.

Iryna Venediktova also accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilian areas, in a post on Facebook.

“There is no military site here.”

Venediktova claimed there was “evidence of the Russian forces’ war crimes at every turn”.

Last week, pictures emerged of what appeared to be mass civilian casualties in the town of Bucha. Many were shown to have their hands bound and left in the street following the departure of Russian forces.

Local officials say more than 300 people were killed by Russian forces, with approximately 50 executed, something the Kremlin has denied.

Mr Zelensky has previously described the events in Bucha as evidence of Russian war crimes and genocide.

Meanwhile, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) claims Russian forces have now completely withdrawn from the north of Ukraine into Belarus. Although they have withdrawn, the MoD states the troops will be redeployed to the east.

More than four million people have left Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion. In its latest update, the UN says 1,611 civilians have been killed during the war, while a further 2,227 have been injured. The true number is expected to be significantly higher.