Zelensky tells Congress 'your money is not charity' in push for more aid

Volodymyr Zelensky receives an American flag from US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris - Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelensky told the cheering US Congress on Wednesday that giving aid to Ukraine is "not charity" but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

The Ukrainian leader's surprise visit to Washington was aimed at reinvigorating support for his country in the US and around the world amid concerns that allies are growing weary of the costly war.

"Your money is not charity. It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way," Mr Zelensky told a joint session of Congress.

The US has sent about $50 billion in assistance to Kyiv, but several hard-right Republicans have been critical, considering the aid a giveaway of taxpayer money.

Kevin McCarthy, likely to become speaker next month after a narrow Republican election victory, has warned he will not give a "blank check" to Ukraine.

08:02 AM

Biden: US will help Ukraine 'keep the flame of liberty burning bright'

The United States, together with Ukraine, will help to "keep the flame of liberty burning bright", Joe Biden said late on Wednesday.

The president made the comment on Twitter after meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, where the US pledged its unwavering support to the war-torn country.

US President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky - OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

"What President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine have achieved matters for the entire world," Mr Biden said.

"Together, the United States and Ukraine will keep the flame of liberty burning bright. That light – again – will prevail over darkness."

07:35 AM

Zelensky's triumphant Congress speech: Ukraine is 'alive and kicking'

Volodymyr Zelensky was given a thunderous reception as he told a joint session of Congress that Ukraine is "alive and kicking" and would "never surrender".

In a 20-minute speech, repeatedly interrupted by standing ovations, the Ukrainian president invoked the spirit of the Second World War and the American War of Independence.

He told senators and members of Congress his soldiers needed more weapons, including planes.

07:34 AM

