Ukraine-Russia war: Zelensky pleads for fighter jets in Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky review a military honour guard during an official welcome ceremony on May 14, 2023 at the Chancellery in Berlin - John MACDOUGALL / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Germany to back its bid to obtain fighter jets from the West during his visit to Berlin on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky said he would broach the issue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that "this is not an easy question".

"We're now working on creating a coalition of fighter jets... Today I will appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition," he said.

Germany has previously rebuffed requests for the jets, which Ukraine says will be vital for its fight against Russia, but the country has proven more willing to provide arms recently.

Yesterday, it announced its biggest package of support so far, including 2.7 billion euros worth of Leopard-1 tanks, Marder armoured vehicles, air-defence systems and surveillance drones.

Poland and Slovakia recently donated Soviet-era MiG-29 jets. But the question of modern fighter jets remains a thorny one for Ukraine's Western allies.

01:49 PM

Pictured: Medical aid near Bakhmut

In this picture taken on Sunday, military medics provide care to an injured Ukrainian soldier near the front line in Bakhmut, where intense fighting continues.

Ukraine has reportedly achieved advances toward the city in recent days, following months of gruelling fighting.

Read the latest reports from yesterday.

Military medics give first aid to a wounded Ukrainian soldier at a medical stabilisation point near Bakhmut - Iryna Rybakova via AP

01:34 PM

Zelensky suggested blowing up Russia-Hungary pipeline, leak claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested blowing up the Russia-Hungary oil pipeline in February, according to US intelligence that was leaked on the Discord messaging platform.

Mr Zelensky wanted to destroy the the Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline that provides oil to Hungary, according to the Washington Post, which has seen the documents, in order to damage the Hungarian economy.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Europe and has repeatedly tried to block EU support for Ukraine, and sanctions against Russia.

However, US intelligence officials noted that Mr Zelensky was “expressing rage toward Hungary and therefore could be making hyperbolic, meaningless threats.”

The Post questioned Mr Zelensky about some of the other allegations in the documents, which he dismissed as "fantasies".

01:19 PM

Ukraine claims Russia shot down its own aircraft

The Russian air force suffered its worst day of losses in 14 months on Saturday after two fighter jets and two helicopters crashed in mysterious circumstances in Russia’s Bryansk region near the border with Ukraine.

Russian military bloggers speculated that they had either been brought down by friendly fire or by Ukrainian air defences, or were shot out of the sky in an aviation ambush laid by Ukraine.

Russia has not yet provided an official explanation but Ukraine’s Air Force claimed on Sunday that the aircraft had been shot down by Russia’s own air defences.

Read more about the crashes from reporter James Kilner.

12:58 PM

Russia claims to strike Western arms depots

Moscow said on Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arms depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Russia's armed forces "delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries" were also struck, it said.

The claims have not been verified.

12:41 PM

Zelensky urges Germany to back fighter jet deliveries

President Zelensky on Sunday urged Germany to back its bid to obtain fighter jets from the West as it launches a renewed counter-offensive against Russia's invasion.

During a visit to Berlin, Mr Zelensky said he would broach the issue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that "this is not an easy question".

"We're now working on creating a coalition of fighter jets... Today I will appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition," he said.

Germany has previously rebuffed Ukraine's requests for the jets.

12:20 PM

Two Russian commanders killed in combat

Russia says that two of its military commanders have been killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting.

12:15 PM

Ukraine 'has no plans to attack Russian territory'

Ukraine has no plans to attack targets inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a press conference in Berlin on Sunday.

"We are not attacking Russian territory," Mr Zelensky told reporters. "We have neither the time nor the strength to do so and we have no weapons left with which to do so. We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories," he added.

The president was addressing media reports that he had considered attacking sites within Russia.

11:44 AM

Tributes to Ukraine at Eurovision

Ukrainian contestants Tvorchi were not the only ones to pay tribute to their country during the Eurovision finals.

The band called on Europe to "unite against evil for the sake of peace" as their hometown was struck by Russian missiles during the show.

The UK hosted the extravaganza on behalf of Ukraine, who won last year's contest.

The Princess of Wales made a cameo appearance as she briefly played piano during the opening performance by Kalush Orchestra, last year's winners. She was dressed in blue in apparent tribute to Ukraine, with many of last night's hosts also dressed in blue and yellow, the colours of Ukraine's flag.

Later in the evening, former Eurovision contestants in Liverpool and Ukraine joined together for an emotional performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone".

And Croatia's wacky entrants Let 3, a left-wing punk group, performed a Dada-esque anti-war anthem.

11:25 AM

Hometown of Ukraine's Eurovision contestants struck for a second time overnight

Russia reportedly struck the hometown of Ukraine's Eurovision stars twice overnight.

It was initially reported that the town of Ternopil was struck at about 2.30am local time, with two people injured.

The band learned of the attack shortly before their live performance in Liverpool and held up a sign to the camera bearing the name of the town.

There were further explosions at around 5am, according to local media reports, with buildings and vehicles damaged but no further injuries.

11:13 AM

Olena Zelenska pays tribute to Ukraine's mothers

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, paid tributes to the country's mothers on Sunday, as Ukraine celebrated Mother's Day alongside many other countries.

"[Ukraine's] mothers are doing the incredible for two years in a row - saving their children's childhood during war. And waiting for at least a short 'I'm OK' from their child at the frontline," she wrote on Twitter. "Happy Mother's Day our dear ones! Thank you for love and care that has no boundaries or barriers."

🇺🇦 mothers are doing the incredible for two years in a row — saving their children's childhood during war. And waiting for at least a short "I'm OK" from their child at the frontline. Happy Mother's Day our dear ones! Thank you for love and care that has no boundaries or barriers pic.twitter.com/2YSBpAlvTT — Олена Зеленська (@ZelenskaUA) May 14, 2023

Gyunduz Mamedov, the former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine, added:

"Motherʼs Day is special in Ukraine. So many broken hearts of those Ukrainian mothers who lost their children in the war, who pray for those who are at the frontline every day. Thousands gave birth in bomb shelters, millions fled with their kids in the first weeks of the war to save our future, and just as many are now making life better for children in the war, showing that life is beautiful. Thank you for your resilience and strength."

10:57 AM

Zelensky 'considered occupying Russian villages'

The Washington Post has been sifting through US intelligence documents leaked onto the Discord messaging platform, which have not previously been disclosed.

The intelligence was obtained through intercepted digital communications, according to the newspaper.

Among the claims are that Zelensky wanted to strike troops within Russia and considered occupying Russian border villages and blowing up the Russia-Hungary pipeline.

Mr Zelensky dismissed the claims as “fantasies” but added:

“Ukraine has every right to protect itself, and we are doing it. Ukraine did not occupy anyone, but vice versa. When so many people have died and there have been mass graves and our people have been tortured, I am sure that we have to use any tricks.”

10:34 AM

In pictures: Zelensky meets German leaders

Ukrainian President Zelensky met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace in Berlin on Sunday, after arriving in Germany from Italy.

The Ukrainian leader then met Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who greeted him with military honours.

Later, he is expected to head to the western German city of Aachen, which this year is awarding him and the Ukrainian people the Charlemagne prize - an honour awarded for efforts to foster European unity.

Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are due to attend the ceremony in Aachen.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky with an official ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

Zelensky and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier shake hands - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

10:21 AM

Zelensky lauds Germany as 'true friend and reliable ally'

President Zelensky on Sunday thanked Berlin for its support, calling Germany a "true friend" during his first visit since Russia's invasion.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values," he wrote in the guestbook at the German president's official residence.

It marks a change in tone between the two countries - Germany was initially cautious about supplying military gear to Ukraine but has since become a major contributor of tanks, rockets and anti-missile systems.

Yesterday, it announced its largest package of support yet, worth 2.7 billion euros.

09:58 AM

Russian forces now only able to conduct 'simple' operations

Russia's forces are now only capable of conducting "simple" operations on a routine basis, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

While the number of troops on the ground hasn't changed much since the start of the war, they are now largely made up of "poorly trained" reservists instead of professionals, and are "increasingly reliant on antiquated equipment," the ministry said in its morning intelligence update.

"Critically," it added, it is unlikely that Russia has been able to amass the capabilities needed to implement a large-scale military strategy along the 1,200km front line, as Ukraine launches its counteroffensive.