Zelensky arrives at White House after failing to sway Republicans in Congress: Live updates

Ukraine’s war-time leader Volodymyr Zelensky is in Washington on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to salvage Ukraine aid talks ahead of the winter holiday recess.

He faces an uphill climb. GOP senators said Monday any breakthrough this week appeared unlikely, effectively punting the talks to January.

During a meeting with senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Zelensky “made clear, and we all made clear, that if we lose, Putin wins, and this will be very, very dangerous for the United States.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), after meeting with Zelensky later in the morning, reiterated that any aid for Kyiv must be coupled with border security.

“These are our conditions because these are the conditions of the American people,” Johnson said.

President Biden has requested about $60 billion in additional Ukraine support as part of a more than $100 billion supplemental spending package that has hit multiple hurdles in Congress.

Zelensky is set to meet Biden Tuesday afternoon at the White House.

