Zelensky says 'Kherson is ours' after collapse of Russia's frontline

Citizens who lived in Kherson before and had to leave the city due to the war celebrate the retreat of Russian forces from Kherson - Anadolu Agency

Ukraine recaptured the city of Kherson on Friday as Russia beat a lightning retreat over the Dnipro river.

The collapse of Moscow’s frontline in southern Ukraine came after months of fierce fighting, and opened a new chapter in the war.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Kherson is "ours" after his forces were met by scenes of jubilation as they entered the regional capital.

"We are returning Kherson," Mr Zelensky on Friday said in his nightly address to the nation. "The people of Kherson were waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified – and Ukraine always returns its own."

As Russian forces fled over the river they blew up at least three crossings to keep Ukraine from pursuing them.

But the liberation of Kherson means Ukraine's Himars precision rocket launchers could now be within range of Russian resupply routes out of the Crimean peninsula.

Ukrainian soldiers in Kherson were greeted with scenes of jubilation as they entered the regional capital

The fall of Kherson is also likely to lead to a shift in focus from the south back to the north-east where Ukraine and Russia are still engaged in fierce close-quarters fighting.

The victory falls on the eve of the G20 summit, where the West is planning to isolate the Russian delegation.

It comes after senior US officials have begun urging Ukraine to seize the opportunity to restart peace negotiations with Russia.

Vladimir Putin remained silent on the retreat last night, with the Kremlin's spokesperson shifting responsibility for the 'withdrawal' onto military chiefs earlier in the day.

The speed of the retreat took many observers by surprise. It was also marred by reports of chaos, with troops said to have swapped into civilian clothes to make their getaway and some units abandoning hardware.

Igor Konashenkov, Russia’s defence ministry spokesman, said its army had completed the “redeployment”, without leaving behind equipment or suffering casualties.

By Friday afternoon, social media was awash with footage of Kherson's residents celebrating

A man holds a banner that reads 'World without Russia' during a rally against the Russian occupation in Svobody (Freedom) Square in Kherson - Olexandr Chornyi

Ukrainian soldiers as they arrived in the city.

Blue and yellow flags were hoisted above all of the major buildings in the city for the first time in eight months. Tearful residents hugged the arriving troops, while others posed for selfies as the soldiers were given a hero's welcome.

People celebrate after Russia's retreat in central Kyiv - MURAD SEZER

A man holds a Ukranian flag as people gather in Maidan Square in Kyiv - GENYA SAVILOV

The city, which had a pre-war population of 290,000, was the only regional capital that Russia captured and held as part of its invasion.

In late September, Putin legitimised the occupation of the southern Kherson region by annexing it, alongside three other occupied territories.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, said the withdrawal would not mean Russia would relinquish its claims over Kherson. "It’s a region of the Russian Federation. This status is determined by and enshrined in law," he said.