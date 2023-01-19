Poland threatens to send tanks without Germany's permission

a Ukrainian soldier drives a tank on the Donbass frontline - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has suggested he could go at it alone as Warsaw grows tiresome of Germany’s refusals to sanction the delivery of Leopard II tanks to Ukraine, writes Joe Barnes.

“Permission is a secondary matter. We will either get it quickly or do what we see fit,” Mr Morawiecki said.

Warsaw, like a number of other Nato allies, have offered to donate a number of their own German-made tanks to Kyiv in order to bolster the war-torn country’s armed forces but they have been unable to do so without permission from Berlin, which has been accused of dithering.

Officials close to Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, have suggested that he would only allow Leopards to be sent if the US follows suit and donates a number of its Abrams.

It’s a line German officials have repeated in recent days. Berlin’s decision on Leopard tanks is linked to the Americans’ willingness to send their own M1 Abrams tanks.

Yet while President Joe Biden’s administration is gearing up to announce a major new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine on Friday, the aid is not expected to include American tanks.

Kyiv urges allies to 'considerably' boost military aid

Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers urged Kyiv's Western allies to "considerably" boost arms deliveries to their war-torn country and send modern Leopard tanks.

"We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a joint statement.

They called on countries that have Leopard tanks, including Germany and Turkey, to send them to Ukraine.

Charles Michel: May 2023 be the year of victory and peace

🇪🇺🇺🇦 Back in #Kyiv to discuss all strands of cooperation.



May 2023 be the year of victory and peace. pic.twitter.com/zgjdwv2sid — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) January 19, 2023

Russia's Wagner boss says fighters can 'learn' from Ukraine's army

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Thursday the group could "learn" from Ukraine's army as battles continue for the key east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

"The Ukrainian army is working clearly and harmoniously. We have a lot to learn from them," Prigozhin said in a statement published by his press service.

But he insisted "the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured", using the Russian name for Bakhmut.

For several months, Russia's armed forces and Wagner mercenary fighters have been trying to capture the town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow seeks to take control of the whole of Donetsk.

Zelensky says Germany 'making a mistake' over tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised hesitation by Germany about supplying its modern Leopard tanks.

"There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelensky told an audience in Davos by videolink.

"I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."

Germany will send German-made tanks to Ukraine so long as the United States agrees to do likewise, a government source in Berlin told Reuters, as NATO partners remained out of step over how best to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Sweden plans to send Archer artillery to Ukraine: PM

Sweden on Thursday pledged to send its Archer artillery system, a modern mobile howitzer requested by Kyiv for months, to Ukraine, the government said.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government had taken a decision on a three-part military support package for Ukraine, including "the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine".

Russia bars entry to more New Zealanders over support for Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry announced it would ban 31 New Zealand citizens from entering the country for promoting an "anti-Russian agenda" and supporting Ukraine, the second set of entry bans in six months.

The list includes journalists from several publications, former Defence Minister Ron Stanley Mark and an international relations professor from the University of Otago. They are all indefinitely barred from entering Russia.

The foreign ministry warned it would add further names to its ban list as long as Wellington continued to pursue what it called an anti-Russian course.

Thursday's action takes the number of New Zealander's barred entry into Russia to 193, following two waves of sanctions last year that also barred Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 January 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/HRZcI9ke7Y



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VWcroX4ASx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 19, 2023

Putin is now profiting from new Western splits

One of Vladimir Putin’s key calculations when he launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year was that the Western powers were too divided and conflict-averse to mount any meaningful opposition to Russian aggression. After the fiasco of the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, when the Biden administration effectively abandoned the country to the dark ages of Taliban rule, Putin had good reason to believe that Western leaders could no longer have the ability to summon the resolve to confront tyrannical regimes.

Read more from Con Coughlin here

South Africa says to stage joint naval drills with Russia and China

South Africa, which has resisted taking sides following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, announced Thursday it will next month stage 10-day joint military drills with Russia and China off its coast.

"As means to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China, a multinational maritime exercise between these three countries ... will take place," the army said.

The exercises dubbed "Mosi", which translates to "smoke" in the local Tswana language, are scheduled for February 17 to 27, off the coasts of the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, which is 180 kilometres (110 miles) away.

It will be the second such exercise involving the three naval forces, the South African National Defence Force said.

Ukraine: The world does not have this time

Ukraine urged Western allies to hurry up and supply tanks and air defences to Kyiv, saying it was paying with Ukrainian lives at the front for the slow pace of discussions in foreign capitals.

"We have no time, the world does not have this time," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Western allies meet at the Ramstein Air Base Germany on Friday with the focus on whether Berlin will allow its Leopard 2 battle tanks to be supplied to Kyiv to help drive out Russian forces.

"The question of tanks for Ukraine must be closed as soon as possible. Just like the questions of additional air defence systems," Yermak said in a statement.

"We are paying for the slowness with the lives of our Ukrainian people. It shouldn't be like that."

Get the puck out of Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said Russia should "get the puck out of Ukraine" after a fellow panellist used an ice hockey analogy at an event in Davos.

Canada's deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called for more Western support for Ukraine, saying: "I don't skate to where the puck is. I skate to where the puck is going. This puck is going to Ukrainian victory, so let's skate there."

Mr Johnson then joked: "Tell Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine", prompting laughter from the audience.

Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $750bn, says BlackRock boss

More than $750bn (£608bn) will be needed to rebuild Ukraine, the head of the world’s largest money manager has said at an event in Davos attended virtually by the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink outlined the figure as he spoke at the breakfast meeting at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Ukraine's economy was projected to contract by 35 per cent last year, according to the World Bank, although economic activity has been scarred by the destruction of productive capacity, damage to agricultural land, and reduced labour supply as more than 14 million people are estimated to have been displaced by the war.

'Stop worrying about Kremlinology'

Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin will not deploy nuclear weapons because doing so would put the Russian President into "a complete economic cryogenic paralysis" and "terrify the Russians".

He told the event at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "He’s not going to do it. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it."

This frame grab from video shows former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum - AP/AP

Mr Johnson also told the audience at the event on the situation in Ukraine to "stop worrying about Kremlinology" as he joked: "It’s difficult to work out what’s gonna happen in UK politics, let alone in the Kremlin."

Putin ally Medvedev warns of nuclear war if Russia defeated in Ukraine

Former Russian President Medvedev said on Thursday "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war", referring to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram discussing NATO support for the Ukrainian military, Medvedev said: "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

Canada summons Russian ambassador over deadly attack on civilians

Canada summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday following an attack in Ukraine's city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

Ms Joly said ambassador Oleg Stepanov was summoned so Canada could "make clear" it does "not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro".

Mr Stepanov later said his discussions at the meeting focused on a "predictable line of overall Western propaganda" and that Moscow's differences with Canada left little room for diplomacy.

Boris Johnson says Putin is like 'fat boy in Dickens'

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin with "the fat boy in Dickens" who wants to "make our flesh creep" with threats of using nuclear weapons.

The former prime minister said that the Russian President "wants us to think about" the potential for nuclear weapons to be unleashed but "he's never going to do it".

Speaking at a breakfast event on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Johnson said: "Putin wants to present it as a nuclear stand-off between between Nato and Russia.

"Nonsense. He’s not going to use nuclear weapons, okay. He’s like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He’s never going to do it."

Zelensky: Ukraine will reclaim 'our land' Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."

Canada pledges 200 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine with anti-chemical attack systems

Canada is sending Ukraine 200 Senator armoured vehicles capable of repelling hits from .50 calibre bullets and protecting crews from chemical attacks.

The delivery follows “a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles”, Canada's defence minister announced on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv.

“The vehicles offer state-of-the-art, best-in-class technology and weapons can easily be mounted on them,” said Anita Anand, while sitting next to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defence minister.

Read more from Rozina Sabur here

