Poland threatens to send tanks without Germany's permission

Maighna Nanu
·11 min read
a Ukrainian soldier drives a tank on the Donbass frontline - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
a Ukrainian soldier drives a tank on the Donbass frontline - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has suggested he could go at it alone as Warsaw grows tiresome of Germany’s refusals to sanction the delivery of Leopard II tanks to Ukraine, writes Joe Barnes.

“Permission is a secondary matter. We will either get it quickly or do what we see fit,” Mr Morawiecki said.

Warsaw, like a number of other Nato allies, have offered to donate a number of their own German-made tanks to Kyiv in order to bolster the war-torn country’s armed forces but they have been unable to do so without permission from Berlin, which has been accused of dithering.

Officials close to Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, have suggested that he would only allow Leopards to be sent if the US follows suit and donates a number of its Abrams.

It’s a line German officials have repeated in recent days. Berlin’s decision on Leopard tanks is linked to the Americans’ willingness to send their own M1 Abrams tanks.

Yet while President Joe Biden’s administration is gearing up to announce a major new U.S. weapons package for Ukraine on Friday, the aid is not expected to include American tanks.

11:23 AM

Kyiv urges allies to 'considerably' boost military aid

Ukraine's foreign and defence ministers urged Kyiv's Western allies to "considerably" boost arms deliveries to their war-torn country and send modern Leopard tanks.

"We appeal to all partner states that have already provided military assistance or are planning to provide it with a call to considerably reinforce their practical contribution to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said in a joint statement.

They called on countries that have Leopard tanks, including Germany and Turkey, to send them to Ukraine.

11:11 AM

Charles Michel: May 2023 be the year of victory and peace

10:44 AM

Russia's Wagner boss says fighters can 'learn' from Ukraine's army

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Thursday the group could "learn" from Ukraine's army as battles continue for the key east Ukrainian town of Bakhmut.

"The Ukrainian army is working clearly and harmoniously. We have a lot to learn from them," Prigozhin said in a statement published by his press service.

But he insisted "the settlement of Artemovsk will be captured", using the Russian name for Bakhmut.

For several months, Russia's armed forces and Wagner mercenary fighters have been trying to capture the town in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Moscow seeks to take control of the whole of Donetsk.

10:44 AM

Zelensky says Germany 'making a mistake' over tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised hesitation by Germany about supplying its modern Leopard tanks.

"There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelensky told an audience in Davos by videolink.

"I don't think this is the right strategy to go with."

Germany will send German-made tanks to Ukraine so long as the United States agrees to do likewise, a government source in Berlin told Reuters, as NATO partners remained out of step over how best to arm Ukraine in its war against Russia.

09:58 AM

Sweden plans to send Archer artillery to Ukraine: PM

Sweden on Thursday pledged to send its Archer artillery system, a modern mobile howitzer requested by Kyiv for months, to Ukraine, the government said.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his government had taken a decision on a three-part military support package for Ukraine, including "the first decision on starting deliveries of the artillery system Archer to Ukraine".

09:40 AM

Russia bars entry to more New Zealanders over support for Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry announced it would ban 31 New Zealand citizens from entering the country for promoting an "anti-Russian agenda" and supporting Ukraine, the second set of entry bans in six months.

The list includes journalists from several publications, former Defence Minister Ron Stanley Mark and an international relations professor from the University of Otago. They are all indefinitely barred from entering Russia.

The foreign ministry warned it would add further names to its ban list as long as Wellington continued to pursue what it called an anti-Russian course.

Thursday's action takes the number of New Zealander's barred entry into Russia to 193, following two waves of sanctions last year that also barred Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

09:23 AM

Latest MoD update

09:06 AM

Putin is now profiting from new Western splits

One of Vladimir Putin’s key calculations when he launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last year was that the Western powers were too divided and conflict-averse to mount any meaningful opposition to Russian aggression.

After the fiasco of the US-led withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, when the Biden administration effectively abandoned the country to the dark ages of Taliban rule, Putin had good reason to believe that Western leaders could no longer have the ability to summon the resolve to confront tyrannical regimes.

Read more from Con Coughlin here

08:45 AM

South Africa says to stage joint naval drills with Russia and China

South Africa, which has resisted taking sides following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, announced Thursday it will next month stage 10-day joint military drills with Russia and China off its coast.

"As means to strengthen the already flourishing relations between South Africa, Russia and China, a multinational maritime exercise between these three countries ... will take place," the army said.

The exercises dubbed "Mosi", which translates to "smoke" in the local Tswana language, are scheduled for February 17 to 27, off the coasts of the port city of Durban and Richards Bay, which is 180 kilometres (110 miles) away.

It will be the second such exercise involving the three naval forces, the South African National Defence Force said.

08:34 AM

Ukraine: The world does not have this time

Ukraine urged Western allies to hurry up and supply tanks and air defences to Kyiv, saying it was paying with Ukrainian lives at the front for the slow pace of discussions in foreign capitals.

"We have no time, the world does not have this time," said Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Western allies meet at the Ramstein Air Base Germany on Friday with the focus on whether Berlin will allow its Leopard 2 battle tanks to be supplied to Kyiv to help drive out Russian forces.

"The question of tanks for Ukraine must be closed as soon as possible. Just like the questions of additional air defence systems," Yermak said in a statement.

"We are paying for the slowness with the lives of our Ukrainian people. It shouldn't be like that."

08:20 AM

Get the puck out of Ukraine, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said Russia should "get the puck out of Ukraine" after a fellow panellist used an ice hockey analogy at an event in Davos.

Canada's deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called for more Western support for Ukraine, saying: "I don't skate to where the puck is. I skate to where the puck is going. This puck is going to Ukrainian victory, so let's skate there."

Mr Johnson then joked: "Tell Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine", prompting laughter from the audience.

08:05 AM

Rebuilding Ukraine will cost $750bn, says BlackRock boss

More than $750bn (£608bn) will be needed to rebuild Ukraine, the head of the world’s largest money manager has said at an event in Davos attended virtually by the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink outlined the figure as he spoke at the breakfast meeting at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

Ukraine's economy was projected to contract by 35 per cent last year, according to the World Bank, although economic activity has been scarred by the destruction of productive capacity, damage to agricultural land, and reduced labour supply as more than 14 million people are estimated to have been displaced by the war.

07:52 AM

'Stop worrying about Kremlinology'

Boris Johnson said Vladimir Putin will not deploy nuclear weapons because doing so would put the Russian President into "a complete economic cryogenic paralysis" and "terrify the Russians".

He told the event at the World Economic Forum in Davos: "He’s not going to do it. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it."

This frame grab from video shows former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum - AP/AP
This frame grab from video shows former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum - AP/AP

Mr Johnson also told the audience at the event on the situation in Ukraine to "stop worrying about Kremlinology" as he joked: "It’s difficult to work out what’s gonna happen in UK politics, let alone in the Kremlin."

07:47 AM

Putin ally Medvedev warns of nuclear war if Russia defeated in Ukraine

Former Russian President Medvedev said on Thursday "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war", referring to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram discussing NATO support for the Ukrainian military, Medvedev said: "Nuclear powers have never lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."

07:43 AM

Canada summons Russian ambassador over deadly attack on civilians

Canada summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday following an attack in Ukraine's city of Dnipro that killed at least 45 people, including several children, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.          

Ms Joly said ambassador Oleg Stepanov was summoned so Canada could "make clear" it does "not accept the sheer brutality of Russia's recent attacks against civilians in Dnipro".

Mr Stepanov later said his discussions at the meeting focused on a "predictable line of overall Western propaganda" and that Moscow's differences with Canada left little room for diplomacy.

07:39 AM

Ukraine-Russia in pictures

A Ukrainian soldier drives a tank on the Donbass frontline - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
A Ukrainian soldier drives a tank on the Donbass frontline - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
Ukrainian tankers carry out maintenance on their tanks on the Donbas frontline - Anadolu/Anadolu
Ukrainian tankers carry out maintenance on their tanks on the Donbas frontline - Anadolu/Anadolu
Ukrainian tankers carry out maintenance on their tanks - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu
Ukrainian tankers carry out maintenance on their tanks - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

07:34 AM

Boris Johnson says Putin is like 'fat boy in Dickens'

Boris Johnson has compared Vladimir Putin with "the fat boy in Dickens" who wants to "make our flesh creep" with threats of using nuclear weapons.

The former prime minister said that the Russian President "wants us to think about" the potential for nuclear weapons to be unleashed but "he's never going to do it".

Speaking at a breakfast event on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Johnson said: "Putin wants to present it as a nuclear stand-off between between Nato and Russia.

"Nonsense. He’s not going to use nuclear weapons, okay. He’s like the fat boy in Dickens, he wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He’s never going to do it."

07:33 AM

Zelensky: Ukraine will reclaim 'our land' Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Ukraine aimed to reclaim Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, as he called on his Western partners to provide him with more weaponry.

"Our objective is to liberate all of our territories," he told an audience in Davos, speaking in Ukrainian. "Crimea is our land, our territory, our sea, and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring our land back."

07:32 AM

Canada pledges 200 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine with anti-chemical attack systems

Canada is sending Ukraine 200 Senator armoured vehicles capable of repelling hits from .50 calibre bullets and protecting crews from chemical attacks.

The delivery follows “a specific Ukrainian request for these vehicles”, Canada's defence minister announced on Wednesday during a visit to Kyiv.

“The vehicles offer state-of-the-art, best-in-class technology and weapons can easily be mounted on them,” said Anita Anand, while sitting next to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine's defence minister.

Read more from Rozina Sabur here

07:32 AM

Good Morning

Good morning and welcome to today's Ukraine liveblog.

We will be guiding you through all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine.

Latest Stories

  • U.S., German defense ministers meet as differences emerge over tanks for Ukraine

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will press Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday to allow for the transfer of German-made tanks to Ukraine, U.S. officials said, as the two countries remained at loggerheads over the issue. Germany will allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks, a German government source told Reuters. But U.S. officials publicly and privately insist that Washington has no plans to send U.S-made tanks to Ukraine for now, arguing that they would too difficult for Kyiv to maintain and would require a huge logistical effort to simply run.

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Martin Jones, Lucas Raymond, Nikita Kucherov named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Seattle goaltender Martin Jones, Detroit left-wing Lucas Raymond and Tampa Bay right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Jones went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts to help the Kraken to a four-win week and a sweep of a seven-game road trip. He opened the week with consecutive shutouts, making 21 saves in a 4-0 victory over Montreal on Jan. 9 and 27 stops in a 3-0 win against Boston on Thursday. It marke

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Jared McCann has hat trick, Kraken win 8th straight

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jared McCann had his first career hat trick and the Seattle Kraken beat the Chicago Blackhawks 8-5 on Saturday night for their franchise-record eighth straight victory. McCann scored twice in a five-goal flurry in a 3:41 span of the first period. All-star rookie Matty Beniers and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist and the Kraken won their seventh straight on the road to become the first NHL team to sweep a trip of seven or more games. Daniel Sprong, Andre Burakovsky

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Purdy, Lawrence, Jones have memorable NFL playoff debuts

    A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl

  • Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as the Avalanche notched their ninth straight win over Detroit by beating the Red Wings 6-3 on Monday. Their mini-rut — losing seven of eight — is in the rearview mirror at the moment. T

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Seth Jones rallies Blackhawks past Sabres 4-3 in overtime

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seth Jones scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:24 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists for Chicago, which was coming off an ugly 8-5 loss to Seattle. Connor Murphy also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves. Buffalo lost for the fifth time in six games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, and Craig Anderson stopped 22 sho

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro