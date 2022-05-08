Zelensky: Russia recreating Nazi atrocities in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of pursuing “a bloody reconstruction of Nazism” with the invasion of his country.

In a speech marking Germany’s defeat in World War Two, he claimed the Russian army was replicating Nazi “atrocities” during its invasion of his country.

He said in a video address: “Darkness has returned to Ukraine and it has become black and white again.”

Footage in the video showed the Ukrainian leader in front of destroyed residential buildings.

The president added: “Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”

Vladimir Putin has maintained Russia’s operation was in part to “de-Nazify” the country.

He returned to the theme in his own address congratulating former Soviet nations on the 77th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s defeat, saying that “as in 1945, victory will be ours”.

Ukrainian officials fear Russia may step up its attacks ahead of Russia’s Victory Day commemorations on Monday.

Zelensky appealed to European nations, including the UK, France and the Netherlands, by likening Nazi bombings of their towns and cities to Russian strikes flattening urban areas in Ukraine.

He said in the 15-minute video: “Allies remember the Nazi-destroyed Warsaw, and they see what was done to Mariupol.

“The British have not forgotten how the Nazis wiped out Coventry how its historic centre, factories and St. Michael’s Cathedral were destroyed. They saw missiles hit Kharkiv and saw its historic centre, factories and the Assumption Cathedral destroyed.

“They remember how London was bombed for 51 nights in a row, how V-2 rockets hit Belfast, Portsmouth, Liverpool, and they see cruise missiles hit Mykolaiv, Kramatorsk and Chernihiv.

“The Dutch remember how Rotterdam was the first city to be destroyed by the Nazis when they dropped 97 tonnes of bombs on it. The French remember Oradour-sur-Glane, where the SS burned 500 women and children alive.

“They see what was done in Bucha, Irpin and Borodyanka.”

Mr Zelensky’s speech comes after a Russian missile hit a school in Bilohorivka. Liz Truss condemned the attack as a possible “war crime” amdi fears dozens could be dead.