Zelensky to meet Biden and address Congress in Washington

Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit the US in what would be his first international trip since the Russian invasion - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday, a visit the White House said will send Russia a strong message of Western unity.

The secretly arranged trip comes on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet his top military officials to assess the dire results so far of the war on Ukraine and set goals for next year.

"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of (Ukraine)," Mr Zelensky tweeted, also confirming that he will make a speech to Congress.

The visit will "underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

It will be Mr Zelensky's first trip outside Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.

