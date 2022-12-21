Zelensky to meet Biden and address Congress in Washington
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet US President Joe Biden and address Congress in Washington on Wednesday, a visit the White House said will send Russia a strong message of Western unity.
The secretly arranged trip comes on the same day Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet his top military officials to assess the dire results so far of the war on Ukraine and set goals for next year.
"On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defence capabilities of (Ukraine)," Mr Zelensky tweeted, also confirming that he will make a speech to Congress.
The visit will "underscore the United States' steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
It will be Mr Zelensky's first trip outside Ukraine since Russian forces invaded in February.
On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and ordered the strengthening of Russia's borders.
Zelensky paid a surprise visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where he hailed the "superhuman" troops waging a battle that has come to symbolise the grinding brutality of the war.
Electricity supplies in the Kyiv region were at a "critical" level, with less than half the capital's power needs being supplied following Russian missile and drone attacks, regional officials said.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine should prepare for new Russian attacks on its energy grid because Moscow wanted Ukrainians to spend the Christmas and New Year holidays in darkness.