Zelensky is right – listening to AC/DC at work makes you better at your job

I had my first of many run-ins with the hierarchy of authority when I was 15-years old. As a teenager with a job that started hours before school, I would alleviate the tedium of organising newspapers and periodicals into batches destined for the vinyl satchels of 14 papergirls and boys by listening to music on a battered boom-box in my windowless workspace beneath a small branch of WH Smith. One winter morning, at the end of my shift, the shop’s manager arrived in a fouler mood than usual. “Turn that racket off,” he told me, “and keep it turned off. This is a business, not a disco.”

Leaving aside the question of exactly what kind of discotheque would play Fascist Pig by Suicidal Tendencies, this early-day encounter with the philosophical parameters of gainful employment marked me for life. To my boss, at least on that day, the idea that work might marry with pleasure grated on his nerves.

To me, then and now, the only consideration was whether or not I got my job done – which I did, by the way, six mornings a week, often hours before dawn. Given that I essentially worked alone – the paperboys and girls popped in only to pick up their rounds – I didn’t see that musical matters were anyone’s business other than my own.

I was reminded of this clash of ideologies just this week when a report landed in my inbox about people who tune into music, and to other stimuli, in their place of employment. What Do People Listen To At Work?, a recent study by the headphones and speaker manufacturer Sonarworks, found that three quarters of the survey’s 1140 office-based respondents plugged in their cans at least several times a day, of which 45 claimed to be wired for sound for the duration of each shift. Fewer than seven in a 100 people stated that they “prefer never to wear headphones while [they are] working”.

When it comes to music, rock and indie rock and indie rock account for 16.5 per cent of the listenership – a figure exceeded only by the more than 40 per cent of respondents who claim to listen to genres other than the 10 identified by the survey. Podcasts and audiobooks account for about a fifth of the tally. Almost a quarter of those surveyed who are aged under 40 say they enjoy listening to the sounds of nature. Three quarters of respondents claim their earbuds either “slightly” or “significantly” improve efficiency and productivity.

Certainly, the idea that music can be an aid to capable work is hardly new. On June 23 1940, for example, the British government persuaded the BBC to broadcast live, upbeat music to factory workers up and across the country in the hope of aiding the war effort. With German boots already marching on continental European soil, and with 100,000 British troops captured in Normandy in the preceding weeks, the Music While We Work programme is perhaps best seen as a product of the kind of innovative thinking born of genuine desperation.

But the idea was a hit. As the journalist Zaria Gorvett wrote in 2020 article, “In a report on the show’s success, BBC executive cited the numerous letters and reports they had received from managers nationwide. One described the impact as “incalculable”, while another estimated that, for an hour or so after a session of music, output at their factory increased by 12.5-15 per cent.”

Eighty-three years later, music continues to play a role in the theatre of human conflict. In an interview this month with Erin Burnett, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky told viewers of CNN that listening to “dad rock” was one preferred method of enduring his country’s war with Russia. “The music helps,” he said. “I like AC/DC and Ukrainian music… I like Eric Clapton… [and] Guns N’ Roses.”

Away from the frontline, even a cursory glance at various academic studies provides reams of evidence regarding the power of music in professional settings. Did you know, for example, that fast-food restaurants prefer to play up-tempo songs in order to encourage a higher turnover of diners? Conversely, sumptuous department stores entice their customers to stick around by playing slower songs by widely-known artists. In this, the research doesn’t lie. The longer the punters are on the premises, the more likely they are to emerge with a new set of bath towels.

When it comes to office spaces, however, there are distinctions to be drawn between the kinds of music being listened to on headphones by individual worker-bees. A study in 2012 by the National Library of Medicine found that if “music is played in the work environment, music without lyrics is preferable because songs with lyrics are likely to reduce worker attention and performance”. In other words, old Gerard in accounts listening to Shostakovich is fine, while teal-haired Tanya tuning in to Taylor Swift is a matter for Human Resources.

Motorhead: listen to them at work at your own risk - Redferns

As much as I would like to try, personal experience forbids me from disputing such findings. Although I enjoy working to music trying to write while listening to, I don’t know, Motorhead risks my exquisitely judged sentences merging with the lyrics to Ace Of Spades you know I’m going to lose and gambling’s for fools. In composing this piece, I’m on much safer ground tuning into soundtrack albums to films such as Once Upon A Time In America and Shutter Island. In a development that would have astonished my teenage self, these days I’ve become partial to a splash of Chopin.

Of course, there is a time and a place for such ambient intrusions. I’m not sure, for example, that patients submitting to a vasectomy would be wholly keen on hearing Operation – “snip and tie, snip and tie” – by the Circle Jerks while waiting for the local anaesthetic to take hold. This being said, I do vividly recall being asked if I was aware of A-Ha’s record-breaking appearance at Rock In Rio, in 1991, by a loveably eccentric dentist performing root canal surgery while listening to Take On Me. “It was the largest audience of all time,” he said. “Not true,” I wanted to tell him. I would have done, too, were it not for the rubber and plastic tarpaulin protruding from my mouth.

But seeing as I don’t spend my days in a shared or public-facing workspace, I’m at liberty to play my music whenever I please. I can even propel it through speakers rather than headphones if the mood takes me. If I need to rouse my spirits, I can crank it up as loud as I want. In this sense, I suppose, I’m not really qualified to write this piece at all. But in my defence I would point out that I differ from the army of work-from-home hacks imploring the nation’s workforce to get back to the office five-days-a-week, nine-to-five. Me, I only want people to have what I’ve got.

Because it seems to work. As a Sound of Productivity report from 2020 asserts, “What’s clear from [our] research is that encouraging music in the workplace can help to improve well-being and increase satisfaction and productivity.” It went on: “Enjoyed as a private activity, music in offices can be seen as a perk; a positive route to personal happiness and well-being. What’s more, it’s a clever way to help manage work environments and minimise interruptions; a cost-effective way to combat stress; and a positive technique for encouraging self-care.”

Or just, you know, enjoying your time at work. Almost 40-years on, it’s remarkable how often I think back to my encounter with a manager of WH Smith who instinctively regarded my evident pleasure at listening to songs while grafting away as antithetical to the principle of drawing a wage. I sometimes wonder, even, if our philosophical incompatibility helped propel me into a field of work in which I would never again encounter such difficulties. After all, you can’t be a music journalist if you don’t listen to music.

