Zelensky invokes 9/11 in plea to US Congress for more military aid for Ukraine

Ukraine’s president invoked the horror of the 9/11 terror attacks as he pleaded for more military support in a historic address to the US Congress.

Volodymyr Zelensky said via video link to lawmakers on Wednesday that Ukraine was enduring a 9/11 every day as it battled Russian forces.

He also cited Pearl Harbor and again urged the US and Nato allies to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying: “I need to protect the sky.”

Mr Zelensky said the US must sanction Russian lawmakers and block imports, and he showed the packed auditorium an emotional video of the destruction and devastation in his country has suffered in the war.

“We need you right now,” Mr Zelensky said, adding, “I call on you to do more.”

In calling for more economic hit to the Russians, he said: “Peace is more important than income.”

President Biden is later set to sign off an extra $800m (£610m) in military aid to Ukraine.

The money will go towards anti-armour and anti-aircraft weapons, such as Stingers and Javelins, US media report.

That would bring the total announced in the last week alone to 1 billion (£760 million).

Lawmakers gave Mr Zelensky a standing ovation, before and after his remarks.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly called on Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country’s airspace, but Nato has refused.

A no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean that Nato forces would have to engage directly with any Russian planes - which it is feared could spark war between Nato and Russia.

"Direct conflict between Nato and Russia is World War Three," Mr Biden has said.