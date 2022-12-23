How Zelensky’s address to Congress was received by NC Democrats and Republicans

To subscribe to this weekly newsletter, go to newsobserver.com/newsletters.

Things were quiet in Raleigh this week, but the same can’t be said about Washington, where lawmakers stared down an imminent deadline to pass a gargantuan $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert a government shutdown, and released the findings of an 18-month investigation into the Jan. 6 riot.

In between all of the end-of-year chaos, another massive story unfolded on Capitol Hill. Beginning on Tuesday afternoon, news started to leak that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was planning to visit D.C. the very next day, to meet with President Joe Biden and address a joint meeting of Congress.

Initial reports mentioned that Zelensky — who hours earlier had been on the front lines, meeting troops in the eastern city of Bakhmut — could still be forced to change plans and cancel the trip at the last minute. But that night, Zelensky flew to Joint Base Andrews on a U.S. military plane.

By Wednesday afternoon, he was meeting with Biden in the Oval Office. After that, both leaders held a press conference, answering a handful of questions. And senators and members of Congress, who were immersed in negotiations over the omnibus spending bill to fund the government through next year, prepared to welcome Zelensky for a rare address by the leader of a war torn country.

The Ukrainian president’s first trip outside his country since Russia launched its invasion in late February came together quickly, and was hailed as a historic moment. During his speech, Zelensky made it a point to express his appreciation for “invaluable” American support.

“Your money is not charity,” Zelensky told lawmakers. “It’s an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

No other country has done more to support Ukraine than the United States, which has sent nearly $22 billion in military assistance and led a coalition of NATO members to present a united opposition to Russian aggression.

But as the war has waged on, now almost for a full year, enthusiasm for providing Ukraine with more assistance has dwindled. Many Republicans have said the U.S. needs to more critically evaluate Ukrainian requests for billions of dollars in armaments and military gear.

And Kevin McCarthy, responding to increased skepticism among House Republicans he’ll be relying on to back him for House speaker, has sought to stake out his own lane, distinct from the relatively identical positions Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi and GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell share when it comes to Ukraine.

How Zelensky’s trip was received by NC lawmakers

Looking at the Twitter feeds of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, it’s clear that Zelensky’s visit, in the middle of consideration of the controversial 4,155-page spending bill, ranked differently in terms of importance relative to other issues, by Democrats and Republicans.

Rep. Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents Wake County, said Zelensky’s trip marked a “historical moment.”

“Ukrainians are fighting this war on behalf of all who stand for freedom and democracy around the world,” Ross wrote. “But they do not fight alone. The United States stands with you.”

Rep. Alma Adams, a Charlotte Democrat, said she was proud to hear Zelensky, who she said was “compelling.” Zelensky was “extremely appreciative for support and resources from the US and emphasized the money we sent was about saving democracy,” she added.

Rep. Kathy Manning, a Greensboro Democrat, meanwhile, said Zelensky’s message for Congress was clear: “We must continue supporting the Ukrainian people as they fight the Russian incursion.”

And even though he won’t be sworn in until early next month, Wake County Democratic Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel said he wanted to make clear his position on Ukraine (that he stands with the country). “If Putin wins we’ll spend a thousand times more containing an aggressive Russia,” he said. “Support for Ukraine is in our national interest.”

As of Thursday evening, it didn’t appear that any North Carolina Republicans had said anything about Zelensky’s trip on Twitter or their websites. Most GOP members spent the week reviewing and criticizing the omnibus spending bill, which everyone from Sen. Thom Tillis to Rep. Richard Hudson, the incoming chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said was full of wasteful spending.

Tillis, co-chair of the Senate NATO Observer Group, did address the notion that Republicans may be loath to support additional aid for Ukraine, predicting that wouldn’t be the case when both chambers revisit the question next year.

“If they continue to fight the way they are and make progress, then I think at the end of the day there’ll be support,” Tillis told the Washington Post. “It won’t be easy to get there, but I’m guessing we’ll have support.”

Other stories from the team this week

▪ In a brief year-end interview with Gov. Roy Cooper, Dawn Vaughan covered a lot of ground, asking the governor about upcoming legislative fights with more powerful Republican caucuses, and his plans to stay in “public service” after his term ends in 2024, among other things.

▪ A board of commissioners election in the Surry County town of Dobson will be redone after a poll worker told voters one of the candidates had died, potentially skewing the results, Luciana Perez Uribe Guinassi reports.

▪ The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot referred former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for potential prosecution, and in its explanation of the statutes he may have violated, said that Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff, appeared to be part of a conspiracy to obstruct certification of the 2020 election, I reported.

