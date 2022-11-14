Zelensky accuses Russians of war crimes 'savagery' in Kherson
Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, has accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes and killing civilians in Kherson, parts of which were retaken by Ukraine's army last week after Russia pulled out.
"Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address on Sunday.
"The Russian army left behind the same savagery it did in other regions of the country it entered."
Mass graves have been found in several places across Ukraine since the start of the invasion, including civilian bodies showing evidence of torture discovered in the Kharkiv region and in Bucha, near Kyiv. Ukraine accused Russian troops of committing the crimes.
A United Nations commission in October said war crimes were committed in Ukraine and that Russian forces were responsible for the "vast majority" of human rights violations in the early weeks of the war.
07:24 AM
Ending Ukraine war 'single best thing' to mend world economy, says Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said ending the war in Ukraine was the best way to end world economic tumult, heaping pressure on Russia ahead of a G20 summit in Indonesia.
"Ending Russia's war is a moral imperative and the single best thing we can do for the global economy," Yellen told reporters as she met French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.
05:46 AM
Intense battles continue, warns president
Ukraine's defence ministry said it had recaptured 179 settlements and 4,500 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) along the Dnipro River since the beginning of last week.
Ukrainian armed forces' general staff reported continued fierce fighting along the eastern front in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
Missile and artillery strikes hit Sumy, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk, Voldymyr Zelensky said.
"Battles in Donetsk region are just as intense as they have been in previous days," the Ukrainian President said.
05:11 AM
Kherson residents buried flags to conceal them from Russians
Kherson residents have said the Russians pulled out gradually over the past two weeks, but their final departure became clear only when the first Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Thursday.
"It was a gradual thing," said Alexii Sandakov, 44. "First their special police went. Then the ordinary police and their administration. Then you started seeing fewer soldiers in the supermarkets and then their military vehicles driving away."
Many residents interviewed by Reuters said they tried to minimise their contact with the Russians and knew of people who were arrested and abused for showing any expression of Ukrainian patriotism.
Mr Sandakov said Russian troops looted the homes of Ukrainian soldiers who left the city before the takeover and inspected the bodies of young men passing through checkpoints for tattoos of Ukrainian nationalist groups.
"We had to bury our (Ukrainian) flag," said Shaposhnikova.
"If you wore anything yellow and blue (the Ukrainian national colours) you could be shot or invited into a cellar where you would be tortured.
04:09 AM
Kherson residents warned about Russian mines
Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of Kherson region, has said authorities decided to maintain a curfew from 5pm to 8am and ban people from leaving or entering the city as a security measure.
"The enemy mined all critical infrastructure," Mr Yanushevych told Ukrainian TV.
"We are trying to meet within a few days and (then) open the city."
In an online post, Mr Yanushevych warned people about reports of humanitarian aid arriving in Kherson's Freedom Square and urged people to steer clear of the centre of the city as demining operations were due to proceed there.
Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, also warned Kherson residents about the presence of Russian mines.
"I am asking you please not to forget that the situation in Kherson region remains very dangerous," he said.
03:11 AM
'All of us are afraid of the bombing'
Utility companies in Kherson region were working to restore critical infrastructure damaged and mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without power and water, regional officials said.
On Sunday, artillery exchanges echoing over the city failed to discourage crowds of jubilant, flag-waving residents bundled up against the cold from gathering on Kherson's main square.
The crowds tried to catch mobile phone signals from Starlink ground stations carried on Ukrainian military vehicles.
"We are happy now, but all of us are afraid of the bombing from the left bank," said Yana Smyrnova, 35, referring to Russian guns on the east side of the Dnipro River that runs close to the city.
02:58 AM
02:42 AM
