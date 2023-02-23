Zelenskiy: Military situation in Ukraine's south quite dangerous in places

(Reuters) - The military situation in Ukraine's south is quite dangerous in some places while conditions in the east are very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address early on Friday.

Zelenskiy, speaking on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, said pro-Moscow forces had again shelled the southern city of Kherson, this time cutting off heat for 40,000 people.

"As for the south - in some places the situation is quite dangerous but our troops have the means to respond to the occupiers," he said, summarising events on the various fronts.

"In the east - it's very difficult, painful. But we are doing everything to withstand it," he continued, in reference to repeated attacks by Russian forces seeking to capture the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Zelenskiy said repair work in Kherson - which is being shelled on a daily basis - would continue until heat was restored.

"And we will rebuild. No matter what these Russian terrorists and bastards may do, we will rebuild and restore everything," he said.

