Zelenksy slams Nato for failing to impose no-fly zone over Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky has slammed Nato for refusing to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

Speaking from Kyiv on Friday night, Mr Zelensky said inaction by the West has given Russia “a green light” to continue attacking towns and villages.

“All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone.”

A no-fly zone would aim to stop Russian warplanes dropping bombs on Ukraine but Nato’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg has said the introduction of a no-fly zone could lead to a “full-fledged war in Europe”.

Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and other Nato leaders have all been adamant that they cannot actively get involved in the fighting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also ruled out a no-fly zone but said he was confident Ukraine could ultimately win its war against Russia.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Blinken praised the “extraordinary resilience” of the Ukrainian people, telling the broadcaster: “If it’s the intention of Moscow to try somehow to topple the government and install its own puppet regime, 45 million Ukrainians are going to reject that one way or the other.

“I can’t tell you how long this will go on.

“I can’t tell you how long it will take.

“But the idea that Russia can subjugate to its will 45 million people who are ardently fighting for their future and their freedom, that does not involve Russia having its thumb on Ukraine, that tells you a lot.”

On Saturday Russia announced a temporary ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow civilians to leave.

Mariupol has been completely cut off and residents were living without electricity, water or sanitation.

Ukraine says Russian forces are encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, the second-biggest city, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.

Story continues

Kyiv, in the path of a Russian armoured column that has been stalled outside the Ukrainian capital for days, was again under attack, with explosions audible from the city centre.

Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne cited authorities in Sumy, about 300 km (190 miles) east of Kyiv, as saying that there is a risk of fighting in the city’s streets, urging residents to stay in shelters.

A Ukrainian negotiator, Mykhailo Podolyak, had said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but both sides had reached an understanding on creating humanitarian corridors.

President Vladimir Putin’s actions have drawn almost universal condemnation, and many countries have imposed heavy sanctions as the West balances punishment with avoiding a widening of the conflict.