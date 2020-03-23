What Is Zehnder Group's (VTX:ZEHN) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Zehnder Group (VTX:ZEHN) shares are down a considerable 33% in the last month. Zooming out, the recent drop wiped out a year's worth of gains, with the share price now back where it was a year ago.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

See our latest analysis for Zehnder Group

How Does Zehnder Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 11.91 that sentiment around Zehnder Group isn't particularly high. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (18.1) for companies in the building industry is higher than Zehnder Group's P/E.

SWX:ZEHN Price Estimation Relative to Market, March 23rd 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Zehnder Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Story continues

Zehnder Group increased earnings per share by a whopping 33% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 3.8% per year over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Zehnder Group's P/E?

Zehnder Group has net cash of €26m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Zehnder Group's P/E Ratio

Zehnder Group trades on a P/E ratio of 11.9, which is below the CH market average of 16.0. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Zehnder Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.7 back then to 11.9 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

But note: Zehnder Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.