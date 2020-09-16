Zeeshan Ayyub Shares a Poem Extending Support to Umar Khalid

Anti-CAA protester and United Against Hate member Umar Khalid was arrested post midnight on 14 September under FIR 59, that deals with the alleged conspiracy behind the Delhi Riots of February 2020. The same day, he was sent to 10-day police custody by a Karkardooma court.

Coming out in his support, actor Zeeshan Ayyub shared a poem called 'Maare Jaayenge' by Rajesh Joshi.

Before he begins to recite the poem he says, "This is a warning that you should have gotten earlier but better late than never." The actor has been a vocal voice during the anti-CAA protests and his lent his voice to movement by being a part of the protests staged across India.

Umar Khalid has been charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and booked for sedition, murder, attempt to murder and several offences under the Indian Penal Code.



The Delhi Police Special Cell is yet to submit the charge sheet for FIR 59 and the deadline for it is 17 September. However, Umar Khalid’s name has surfaced several times in other charge sheets which project him as the mastermind of the riots.





. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.Zeeshan Ayyub Shares a Poem Extending Support to Umar KhalidIPL 2020: Raina’s Absence Will Leave a Big Gap in CSK, says Morkel . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.