ZeeMee the #1 College Networking App Now Offers Additional Value to Students Through Exclusive Brand Partnerships

ZeeMee, Inc.
·3 min read

With the Launch of ZeeMee's New Brand Partnership Program, Brands Can Now Help Alleviate the Stress and Expense of Starting School Through Unique Offers and Scholarships.

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / ZeeMee, the number one college networking app, today announced the launch of its brand partnership program. ZeeMee provides a social networking platform for entering college students to connect and make friends, chat, find the perfect roommate (through a roommate finder), or check out events before they set foot on campus. Also, with over 2,300 active university communities on the app, ZeeMee is the go-to platform for students to get direct access to college administrators, decision makers, and the biggest influencers on campus. Now, as ZeeMee continues to provide an immersive networking experience for entering college students, it will expand to provide students access to curated brand offers and scholarships, adding more value the moment they get accepted to school and start the semester.

"With millions of incoming freshmen using ZeeMee, it was apparent from our chat communities that students had found friendships and roommates in the app, but were still struggling to figure out how to pay for college essentials like dorm supplies, textbooks, and food. We decided that we needed to partner with student-favorite brands to get great offers and scholarships to our students," said Vanessa Didyk, CEO of ZeeMee.

ZeeMee brought on a new Head of Partnerships, James Sleeman, to build out ZeeMee's brand offering experience. With over a decade of experience marketing and creating brand, entertainment, and sports partnerships in the ed-tech space, most recently leading brand and marketing partnerships at Chegg, James immediately saw the value for students and for brands to connect through ZeeMee.

"ZeeMee totally blew me away with the engagement it has with students," said James. "Students are actively using the app over 13 times a day to keep up with friends, join chat communities and talk to influencers on campus. It has eliminated the anxiety and worry that students have starting school on day one since they already know people on campus. All they need now is help with costs through access to super cool brand products and services."

Not wanting to disrupt the user experience that works so well for students on ZeeMee, the company has thought very carefully about how they can authentically integrate brand experiences into the platform.

"Students are so over the usual digital marketing tactics and we get it. With ZeeMee, we are only going to partner with brands that add real value to our students' lives. We are going to secure relevant, exclusive offers and scholarships to reward students at critical inflection points like joining a college community, finding a roommate, choosing classes, or attending an event. Offers will fill actual student needs," said James.

For more information on ways your brand can connect with the incoming-freshman audience for the 2022-23 semester please contact James Sleeman at james@zeemee.com.

About ZeeMee

ZeeMee is the #1 community app for students heading to college. Millions of students use ZeeMee to make friends, find roommates, chat with college administrators, discover hyper-local events, and plug into life on campus. Connected students thrive and ZeeMee is helping make the connections that matter. In an effort to help more students succeed, ZeeMee partners with colleges across the country, building community for their students and dramatically improving recruitment and retention outcomes. With highly active students at more than 2300 U.S. colleges and universities, ZeeMee is changing the way students find each other and belong, giving every student the opportunity to find their best friends and succeed. ZeeMee is consistently a Top 50 most downloaded app in the App Store and has been featured numerous times as "Hot App of the Week" by Apple. ZeeMee is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Contact Information:

Company Name: ZeeMee, Inc.
Contact Name: James Sleeman
Phone Number: 415.312.7033
Email Address: james@zeemee.com
Website Link: www.zeemee.com

SOURCE: ZeeMee, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710025/ZeeMee-the-1-College-Networking-App-Now-Offers-Additional-Value-to-Students-Through-Exclusive-Brand-Partnerships

