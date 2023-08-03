ZEE5 Global Grows 35% in the U.S. as Drama and Comedy Score With South Asian Diaspora Audience

ZEE5 Global, a streaming platform which focuses on South Asian content, has grown 35% year-on-year among its target audience in the U.S., according to data released by the service.

The South Asian diaspora in the U.S. took the most to drama, with the genre accounting for 60% of the viewership on the platform during the first half of 2023. Theatrically released films “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” starring Salman Khan, “Uunchai,” headlined by Amitabh Bachchan and “Salaam Venky,” featuring Aamir Khan and ZEE5 originals “Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, “Tarla,” with Huma Qureshi, “Ayali,” “Taj: Divided by Blood” and “Vyavastha” were heavy hitters for the service.

Comedy grew 92% year-on-year and accounted for 22% of total viewership, with successes including “Kanjoos Makhichoos,” “United Kachche,” “Mrs. Undercover,” “Chhatriwali,” and “Raksha Bandhan.”

Thrillers recorded a 58% increase in viewership with ZEE5 Global originals “Lost,” “Blurr,” “Oru Kodai Murder Mystery,” “Shabash Feluda,” “Hatyapuri,” “Chup,” “Sengalam,” “U-Turn” and “Duranga” performing well.

These genres are followed by romance and reality shows.

ZEE5 Global boasts 200,000 hours of content comprising more than 4,000 films, 2,300 TV Shows and 800 originals in 18 languages. The service has a 111-strong 2023 slate.

Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “At ZEE5 Global, we take great pride in providing our South Asian audiences with diverse genres to choose from in every language. I’m glad to see how our titles in the drama, comedy, and romance genres across languages have resonated deeply with viewers across countries. Our viewership is growing at a rapid pace, and we will continue to provide our diaspora audiences with the content they crave.”

